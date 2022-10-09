Harley Quinn 'Screws Up the DCU' in new 'Multiversity' series

It's been 30 years since Harley Quinn made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series and quickly became a fan-favorite character in the DCU.

And next year, once she's done celebrating, she's going to screw it all up.

At its Gotham panel on Sunday at New York Comic Con, DC announced a new, six-issue Harley Quinn limited series slated for debut in March 2023. Written by Frank Tieri and drawn by Logan Faerber, Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU will follow her antics as she apparently gets wild.

In promotional art shown at the panel, Harley dons a crop top, leggings, and flats in her classic red and black color scheme, in the middle of all kinds of wreckage. A wrecked Batmobile covered in bright green paint sits in front of the Rock of Eternity, which has a sword stuck through it. A destroyed Daily Planet sits in the background, with Superman's torn cape waving from Aquaman's trident, which is stuck through the top of Wonder Woman's invisible jet.

Beside Harley lies the crushed Helmet of Fate, and at the forefront of the image is the arm of a Green Lantern, who's seemingly been covered in rubble.

(Image credit: DC)

Tieri announced the new series during the Gotham panel but didn't give any details about what readers can expect. However, as seen in the promotional art, there are plenty of things for Harley to mess with across the DCU - especially post-Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, as the publisher enters a new editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU.

Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU will be available in March 2023.

This is how Batman: The Animated Series changed the DCU forever.