DC reveals its full slate of October 2024 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more

It's October in DC's solicitations land, but it might as well be Christmas. As you may have read earlier this week, DC is going big with its new All In initiative, which will be refreshing (but not rebooting) all of its regular comics, while also launching the new Absolute Universe range. We've got all the details and covers for those books here, along with so much more.

As well as new jumping on points and new creative teams, DC's October solicitations see the end of the Absolute Power arc, and the start of the new Batman and Robin: Year One limited series, plus Action Comics going weekly. There's also a new crossover between Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing. Fun!

Actually, strike what I said at the top, it's not Christmas – it's Halloween, and DC is celebrating with a range of new horror titles. Batman: Full Moon sees the Dark Knight track a werewolf, The Nice House by the Sea continues (though we don't yet have the cover art for that one), and the new DC Horror Presents… offers up some scary stories featuring your favorite heroes. It's an incredibly packed month, so let's get into it...

Upcoming DC October 2024 Comics: Spotlight

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and WES CRAIG

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and RAFA SANDOVAL

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

Foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$4.99 US | 64 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99

ON SALE 10/2/24

Following the events of DC’s blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it’s just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core!

But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC’s biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and MITCH GERADS

1:25 variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

1:50 variant cover by MITCH GERADS

1:100 black and white variant cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what’s left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written By JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what’s left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and JEFF DEKAL

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:50 variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what’s left is the Absolute Amazon!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1090

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, BRUNO REDONDO, and TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

Long ago, the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne changed Gotham forever. But there is something you never knew about the Dark Knight’s tragic origin, which has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Alley. And now, all these years later, this ghost of Gotham’s past begins to reveal itself.

Superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín team up to bring you a Batman tale that will rattle the very foundations of the Dark Knight. Things may never be the same again.

DC October 2024 Comic Books

ABSOLUTE POWER #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE BIANCHI, GUILLEM MARCH, DERRICK CHEW, MICO SUAYAN, and STEPHEN BLISS

Raised UV variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Connecting variant cover (12 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Power Participation cover by JULIET NNEKA

Villains variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now—it’s time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes—and the future of the DC Universe—will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn…

BATMAN #153

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

1:50 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne’s new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who’s seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens?

The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham!

BATMAN #154

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by CARMINE Di GIANDOMENICO

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK and GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

1:25 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

1:50 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises’ public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent.

SUPERMAN #19

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, CARLA COHEN, and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

THE MANY DEATHS OF DOOMSDAY!

Superman and Superwoman must deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday and…wait…Superwoman?! After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! And waiting in the shadows is one of Superman’s greatest enemies…the Time Trapper.

Jump on to a new exciting story arc that will shape the future of Superman!

WONDER WOMAN #14

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DANIEL SAMPERE and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

With the tide of the war against the Sovereign turning, Wonder Woman’s greatest love takes matters into his own hands with deadly consequences. Could Steve’s end be the beginning of Diana’s greatest adventure yet? Behold the birth of Trinity!

WONDER WOMAN UNCOVERED #1

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, JOE QUINONES, JOËLLE JONES, LEE WEEKS, PAUL POPE, BRIAN BOLLAND, JEN BARTEL, and more

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DREW JOHNSON and JEFF SPOKES

1:25 cover by DANI

1:50 cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$5.99 US | 40 pages | All covers cardstock

ON SALE 10/30/24

A sensational one-shot celebrating the Amazing Amazon’s most eye-catching covers!

ACTION COMICS #1070

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, EDDY BARROWS, and DANNY MIKI

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

An otherworldly horror, tearing its way through Metropolis, has emerged from the Phantom Zone. Something’s wrong in the Zone—something terrible—and Superman must enter alone to find out what! From the pages of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest comes a new Action epic unlike any you’ve seen before from the visionary creative team of Mark Waid and Clayton Henry!

Plus, the Woman of Tomorrow is here today! Supergirl Special’s Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge return to bring Kara to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle.

ACTION COMICS #1071

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Trapped in the Phantom Zone!

Investigating the ethereal prison created by his father, Superman finds himself helpless before the dreaded Phantom King. But what surprise reveal is in store for him? A clue lies in Superman’s teenage years!

Plus, Supergirl finds herself on trial as she comes face-to-face with the judge of the United Planets’ highest court!

ACTION COMICS #1072

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

The secret history of one of Superman’s oldest friends, Mon-El, is revealed…and his deadly connection to Xa-Du, the Phantom King, leaves Superman speechless! The Man of Steel’s mission into the corrupt heart of the Zone continues in the most shocking installment yet of the Action Comics weekly as the grand villain behind its peril stands poised to strike!

Plus, Supergirl finds herself in pursuit of an assassin seeking justice of their own!

ACTION COMICS #1073

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/30/24

It’s a race against time for Superman and Mon-El to prevent the lethal forces of Xa-Du and Aethyr from converging! But to save the present, the Man of Steel

is forced to face the past! It’s the dramatic return of Krypton’s last son to his homeworld as the Man of Tomorrow voyages to the City of Yesterday!

Plus, Kara meets the being at the center of her quest! What could they have done to cause the whole universe to unite against them? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Supergirl!

NIGHTWING #119

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and GLEB MELNIKOV 1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Blüdhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing’s cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Blüdhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable—no matter the cost. Don’t miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero.

HARLEY QUINN #44

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS 1:25 variant cover by SARAH BASLAIM

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

The big wigs here at DC want me to be a bit clearer in these snooze-licit texts so here goes nuttin’. Begin the prewritten statement! Ahem.

“When Harley Quinn discovers her favorite dangerous neighborhood in Gotham City, Throatcut Hill, has been gentrified beyond recognition, she breaks bad and sets out on a one clown-woman mission to make Gotham City safe for crime again!”

Wow! I couldn’t have said it better myself, and luckily, I won’t have to, thanks to the excellent work of my new creative team, Elliott Kalan (The Flop House, Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Mindy Lee (Bounty, Harley Quinn: Everybody Hates Side Quests).

POISON IVY #26

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and NOOBOVICH 1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

As she contends with a brand-new life and restored powers, Poison Ivy resumes her wrathful and just war for the balance of the natural world. Her latest mission: to restore life to the wetlands that Gotham City’s industrial waste has destroyed. But her goals are upended when she unintentionally resurrects an ancient place from Gotham’s past and with it…something hungry. Meanwhile, cleansing fires burn across America, seeking to rid the country of human influence. And somehow, Poison Ivy is to blame.

Join the GLAAD Media Award-winning team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara for the third year of their beautiful, bleak, and blistering series. You won’t want to miss out.

CATWOMAN #69

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by FABIANA MASCOLO

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by NOOBOVICH

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Selina Kyle does not know why the attempt on her life was made, nor does she know who ordered it. As she desperately searches for clues as to who has suddenly orchestrated this lethal manhunt against her, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the answers don’t lie in her life as the Catwoman of Gotham City. To save her own life, Selina Kyle must re-enter the world of a sinister international syndicate that years ago helped to transform her into the world’s foremost thief. A tale of identity, broken alliances, and pulse-pounding action begins here!

GREEN LANTERN #16

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

The seeds of war have been sown, and now a massive battle rages across the galaxy! Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner must race to unlock the mystery of the Dark Star resurrection, what it means for their beloved friend Kilowog, and just how to battle an entire planet! The red rage of Mogo rains down on our heroes as the Civil Corps heats up!

GREEN LANTERN CIVIL CORPS SPECIAL #1