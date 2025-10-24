Woot has whipped up a big discount on the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition for PC

Like a shiny, valuable, ancient artifact, I was drawn to the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition at launch.

As a fan of the movies, the game looked enticing enough. However, it was the extra goodies, including the 11-inch globe of all things, that were truly hard to ignore. Its original $189 price point prevented me from picking it up, but now that the PC version is down to $109.99 at Woot, it feels a little more reasonable. Especially when you factor in that new price point includes not just the game and globe, but the DLC, a journal, an Allmaker relic replica, and Indy's iconic Temple of Doom Outfit to wear in-game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition | $189.99 $109.99 at Woot

Save $80 - The collector's edition of Bethesda Softworks' Indian Jones game launched for $189.99, but thanks to Woot, the PC version is down to just over $100 today. That means you can grab a download code of the game, the Order of the Giants DLC, the in-game Temple of Doom outfit for Indy, and most importantly, the physical extras too. If you want that shiny steelbook, 11-inch globe, Allmaker relic replica, and copy of Indy's very own journal, now is the time. UK: £187.71 at Amazon

Should you buy the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition for PC?

(Image credit: MachineGames)

I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with collector's editions. On the one hand, they can be a great way to grab some extra merch for your favorite game series, but on the other hand, they tend to be pretty pricey.

If you have a budget to stick to, grabbing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle starting from $65.49 at Amazon or via the Steam store is always going to be a better option. The Black Friday gaming deals are on their way, so there might be an opportunity to grab a really good discount on the game if it happens to be included in this year's November sales.



You don't need all those shiny extras, especially as it can be tedious to make room for all that extra tat. However, I do recommend grabbing this deal in particular if you're an Indy fan. All the collector's edition extras, minus the shiny steelbook, are based upon the contents of Indy's fictional office at Marshall College, so they'd look the part in any collection.

I'm more of a nerd for Lucas's other films personally (I may or may not own an official Death Star coffee table in my house), but even I want that little globe. It comes with a plane magnet, which you can use to unlock a hidden storage compartment, and that feels worth this current Woot deal price. Honestly, it looks so neat that you could say "it belongs in a museum".



I'll see myself out.