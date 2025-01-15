Um, why is the 256GB Meta Quest 3S seeing a $50 price drop less than a month into 2025?

The Meta Quest 3S launched back in October, and it's already making waves in the VR market. The original Quest 3 was one of Amazon's top-selling gaming platforms last year, and since the Quest 3S brings a load of the same features to an even more reasonable price tag, it's going to be tough to beat in 2025.

To make matters even better, the larger 256GB model is currently seeing a random limited-time deal at Amazon right now. Despite not being six months old yet, the device is seeing a $50 reduction from its $399.99 MSRP. Since its launch bundle is still going strong, that means you can get a Meta Quest 3S, a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ for only $349 at Amazon.

Random deals in the middle of January don't come around often for the best VR headsets, so this is one to act quickly on if you still have Christmas money to spend. I was a bit shocked when I saw the price drop, but then I started thinking about how PSVR 2 has stayed discounted since Black Friday, and how Samsung's long-rumored VR headset could get revealed at Galaxy Unpacked next week, and things started to make a bit more sense.

Meta Quest 3S 256GB | $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Since it's still a brand new device, it's no surprise that this is the cheapest the Meta Quest 3S 256GB has ever dropped to. If you didn't pull the trigger at Christmas time, I applaud your restraint, because this is a perfect time to grab one for a bit less. Buy it if: ✅You want a great VR device on a budget

✅You don't mind slightly lesser specs than the Quest 3

✅ You want to make the most of the launch bundle while it's around Don't buy it if: ❌ You mainly plan to play PC VR games

❌ You already own a PS5 Price check: $349 at Best Buy UK: £379 at Amazon

Should you buy the Meta Quest 3S?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

For the first time in years, there are so many great VR headsets on the market that are all really worth buying. Not only has this technology come a long way in the last few years, but it's gotten so much cheaper. So much so that if you had floated the concept of a "budget" VR headset to me even three years ago I'd probably have laughed a knowing sigh, looked up at the sky, and thought "maybe one day".

That's exactly what the Meta Quest 3S is - it's a standalone mixed-reality device that packs a lot of great VR gaming potential into an accessibly priced package. I really only use these devices for gaming personally, but if you saw the trailer for the Apple Vision Pro and thought "this is the future", then the Quest 3S has a lot to catch your eye with as well. It can do all the spatial computing things Apple's $3,500 goggles can, and arguably, it has much better supporting content on it to keep you entertained.

Before I get crucified on Reddit for comparing apples with oranges (pun intended), The Quest 3S does have some drawbacks, which is to be expected when it's the more affordable option on the shelves. The Meta Quest 3 has pancake lenses which help to make the area of focus when you're wearing it a bit larger. It also has two displays to the Quest 3S's one panel, as well as a wider FOV and clearer resolution. That said, the Quest 3S shares the exact same processor as the Quest 3, so you're getting great value for money if you opt for the cheaper option.

To be completely honest with you, I've tested plenty of VR devices, and I really had to look for a lot of the differences between the Quest 3 headsets. If you're on a budget and you still want the potential for excellent VR gaming, the Quest 3S is a worthwhile buy with plenty of games to play.

