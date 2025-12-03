This Meta Quest 3 charging dock won't stop beeping at me, but damn does it keep my VR setup neat and tidy

GamesRadar+ Verdict
The PrismXR charging dock is certainly one of the neatest stands for the Quest 3 you'll find on the shelves. It keeps things low-profile, charges the headset and its controllers, and doesn't take up much room on a shelf or desk. But there are some definite annoyances that prevent this from being an easy recommendation.
Pros
- +
Charges the controllers and the headset
- +
Supplies rechargeable batteries for the controllers
- +
Neat, tidy look while on display
- +
Handy indicator LEDs to show how much each element is charged
- +
Compatible with headstraps from other brands
Cons
- -
Annoying, incessant beeping
- -
Doesn't seem to turn itself off when the headset is fully charged
- -
Separate version for the Quest 3S
- -
-Not the fastest method of charging
Pretty soon after setting up my Quest 3, I realised how quickly the controllers lose battery. In fact, even if I didn't use them or the headset for a week or two, I'd frequently come back to find them completely drained. Having only used a charging stand that gave power to the headset itself, I knew my budget for batteries would thank me if I tried something that charged the controllers too.
So, to the best Meta Quest accessories I turned, and of all the available charging stands, PrismXR's filled the most gaps in the market for me. It charges the headset and the controllers, but also feels perfect for anyone who wants a pretty low-profile way of displaying their VR loadout. It doesn't have fancy RGB or stand too high for a lot of shelfing units, and its aesthetic matches the Quest 3's as though it was made by Meta itself.
For $69.99 / £69.99, it's roughly on par with the cost of most other charging docks, so let's see how it performs.