Updating my handheld is one of the best decisions I ever made, and now Best Buy has finally released this OLED Switch bundle so you can too

I've been obsessed with the Nintendo Switch OLED ever since the Tears of the Kingdom version dropped. Back then, the upgraded Switch didn't come with any games, and instead, I paid full price for the swish-looking Zelda handheld and nothing else. At the time, there just weren't any OLED bundles that caught my eye.

In hindsight, I should have held out and waited for this Switch OLED and Super Mario Bros bundle available right now for $349.99 at Best Buy, which comes with a full game download for Super Mario Bros Wonder and three months of Nintendo Switch online. There are no price drops to be found for this handheld, but it's still one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals I've spotted this year as its MSRP of $349.99 is a huge saving in itself when you consider all that you're getting.

Currently, an OLED Switch on its own will set you back $349.99, and a copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder has an MSRP of $59.99. When you also take the three months of Nintendo Switch Online into consideration, which would set you back a further $7.99, you're saving over $67 by picking up this bundle. If you want to learn from my mistakes and upgrade to an OLED that comes with some huge savings, I'd look no further than this Switch bundle deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle | $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $67.98 - By grabbing this Super Mario Bros Wonder bundle, not only are you getting a full game download for one of the best Super Mario games on the Switch, but an OLED Switch and three months of Nintendo Switch Online all just $349.99 - the same cost as if you get an OLED on its own. Buy it if: ✅ You want an OLED Switch console

✅ You want a screen upgrade from the original Switch/Switch Lite

✅ You want to play Super Mario Bros Wonder Don't buy it if: ❌ You're saving for the Nintendo Switch 2

❌ You already own Super Mario Bros Wonder

❌ You're happy with your current Switch



UK: $305. at Amazon

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED in 2025?

There's absolutely no getting around the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way this year, so picking up an OLED Switch may seem like a bizarre thing to recommend - but hear me out.



The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the current Switch you can get your hands on, and not everyone has plans to instantly grab the brand-new Switch - especially if its price ends up breaking the bank. If you want to get the most out of the current handheld for longer and are stuck with the aging launch model, upgrading to an OLED makes complete sense.



When I first got my own OLED Switch, I was in pure awe of the improved look of my favorite games. Originally, I had started playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on my original Switch, and it looked fine. But it wasn't until I popped the cart into my TotK OLED that the Ghibli-like color palette of Hyrule truly shone. The differences between the newly improved OLED display and my previous Switch's LCD screen are night and day - even down to blacks truly looking black, which the LCD display regularly had issues with. Not to mention, the OLED display is bigger at 7 inches, compared to the original Switch's 6.2-inch screen - which is great for those who need that extra screen real estate.



The meat of the OLED for me, comes down to the screen, but that doesn't mean it isn't a worthy upgrade in other ways. The OLED model also has a larger 64GB internal storage, a brand-new built-in wired LAN port in the accompanying dock, and the improved up to 9 hours battery found on the refreshed Switch versions.

Super Mario Bros Wonder, which comes packed in with this Best Buy bundle, is also one of the best platforms I've had the pleasure of playing in my OLED Switch. I've been playing Super Mario games since I could stand on two legs (with the photo to prove it) and found it impossible to put down at launch. GamesRadar's own Sam Loveridge even dubbed it an "excellent 2D Mario game" in her Super Mario Bros Wonder review, further adding that it had some of the "most impressive world-building we've seen in this style."



When you think about it, you're essentially getting the 2D Mario platformer for free with this bundle as alone, an OLED Switch retails for $349.99. But this time around, $349.99 gives you an OLED Switch, Super Mario Bros Wonder, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. If you aren't fussed about forking out cash for the Switch 2 at launch but still want to experience the benefits of a bigger, and better Nintendo handheld, then this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle feels like a no-brainer.

