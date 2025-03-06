Alienware's latest gaming monitor packs a 180Hz QHD panel for less than $300

Dell just added two new Alienware gaming monitors to its panel roster for 2025, including a 27-inch 180Hz QHD IPS display and 32-inch curved display. Both are targeting price point that I reckon entry-level and mid-range PC players are going to dig, especially since the former model comes in a chunk under $300.

The tech giant will be sending more Alienware models onto the best gaming monitor track throughout 2025, but the next two to join the fold are a bit more budget friendly. Those of you who're into the idea of a traditional IPS display with a faster than average refresh rate can now grab the AW2725DM for $269.99 at Dell. However, if you'd rather aim for bigger than 27 inches and potentially swing things up to a curve panel, you'll also be able to grab the VA AW3225DM for $319.99. Not too shabby if you're looking for something more immersive.

Alienware AW2725DM 27-inch | $269.99 at Dell

Armed with an 180Hz QHD IPS panel, this new 27-inch Alienware monitor is a pretty tight setup for under $300. It's going to pair nicely with mid-range PCs, but it also embodies Dell's 2025 design while offering up balanced 1440p visuals. Buy it if: ✅ You need a smaller screen

✅ You play PC games at 1440p

✅ You want respectable brightness Don't buy it if: ❌ You want enhanced colors

❌ You play games at competitive frame rates UK: Check stock

Alienware AW3225DM 32-inch | $319.99 at Dell

This larger 32-inch Alienware monitor pairs an 1500R curve with a 1440p 180Hz VA panel, and it's ideal for players seeking a wraparound experience and slightly more screen space. Plus, for under $320, it's one of the cheaper models going in 2025 despite boasting respectable specs. Buy it if: ✅ You want something larger

✅ You enjoy wraparound visuals

✅ You have a mid-range PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a flat panel

❌ You need something more compact UK: £299 at Dell

Out of the two, I'm personally pretty excited about the 180Hz AW2725DM. Dell's screens normally pretty expensive, especially if you end up looking at the new Alienware monitor with the world's highest QD-OLED pixel density, but $270 feels pretty approachable for 1440p setups that require a bit of extra speed. Plus, IPS screens tend of offer up decent colors and contrast compared to VA, so it's not a complete compromise.

That said, I'm not knocking the 32-inch curved Alienware AW3225DM by any means. Many of the best curved monitors for gaming sit in a lofty price range, particularly models with faster refresh rates. 180Hz feels like a nice speed to hit while still making the move to a more immersive 1,500, and Dell's new curvier stand and purple colorway look pretty snazzy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell)

As for additional features, both models come with a two port USB hub that'll hook up to your PC via USB-A. That's a bit of a standard inclusion, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't craving USB-C and 100W Power Delivery in these screens so I can hook up gaming handhelds. But, at this sort of price point, I always half expect feature sets to be a bit more streamline, and forking out more for additional luxuries is a norm.

Ultimately, I'm pretty hyped to see more Alienware monitors roll out at cheaper price points. The gaming brand doesn't always dish out the more affordable options, and it can be easy to get caught up serving up QD-OLED panels at a premium party.

