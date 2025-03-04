Dell just launched a brand new Alienware QD-OLED monitor, and it boasts the "world's highest pixel density"

Dell just unveiled a brand new Alienware AW2725Q QD-OLED gaming monitor, but this time it's 4K 240Hz flavored. Yes, it's not the first UHD panel with such a refresh rate to hit the scene, and it certainly won't be the last. But its $899 price tag could help it claim the throne, especially since it pairs more pixels than ever with extra speed.

Available at Dell from today, the 27-inch Alienware AW2725Q is apparently the first QD-OLED screen ever to hit a pixel density of 166 PPI. That alone more than qualifies it for the best gaming monitor race in 2025, but it's also packing some serious 4K 240Hz heat and some mean extras to boot. Plus, it's got a new curvy get-up that I think looks pretty slick compared to screens like the Alienware AW2725DF, especially since it ties in with the whole Aurora R16 gaming PC vibe.

Alienware AW2725Q 27-inch | $899 at Dell

Dubbed the "world's highest density QD-OLED monitor", the newly announced Alienware AW2725Q is an ultra sharp 4K 240Hz 27-inch panel at a pretty neat price point. For this sort of money, you'd normally need to scale back to 1440p, so I'm pretty pleased to see a UHD screen like this for under $1,000 in 2025.

✅ You're looking for a QD-OLED upgrade

✅ You mostly play games at 4K Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a faster 1440p display

❌ You prefer WOLED panels UK: Check stock

I've only just managed to get hold of the Alienware AW2725Q for testing, but I'm already completely onboard with its QD-OLED mission. If I'm not using a larger screen like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B, I'm normally sitting pretty close to a smaller 27-inch panel, which means there's a greater risk of spotting individual pixels with the naked eye.

That tends to happen when I'm playing on a 1440p screen, but with Dell's latest model? Even sticking my face up to the panel can't help me identify pixels. It's a striking sensation to say the least, and one that could help you enjoy the PPI of a much larger display in a 27-inch package. Yes, my mom did tell me sitting too close to the TV would give me square eyes, but I have adult money now and my eyes are ruined anyway.

Again, I've only had the AW2725Q for a few days, but it's making a huge impression. Its semi-glossy screen helps its delicious QD-OLED visuals pop while admirably combatting reflections using an anti-glare coating. Over the weekend, I dove into Avowed and used the panel for my RTX 5070 review, and Obsidian's RPG looked ridiculously vibrant and detailed. The higher PPI really adds some oomph to finer 4K textures and things like dense foliage, and I ended up just staring at leaves for five minutes instead of stabbing lizard soldiers with a dagger.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In addition to having a ultra sharp 4K 240Hz panel, the AW2725Q also boasts a double serving of HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning it can also serve as a PS5 monitor, DisplayPort 1.4 for hitting those max refresh rates on PC, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility, and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification with Dolby Vision.

That's a nice selection of extras, but I have admittedly got used to having dual resolution abilities to hand. Plus, I'm a pretty big fan of having access to a USB-C hub with Power Delivery since it saves the need for a Steam Deck dock. However, we are talking about a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED for under $1,000, which is pretty neat when you consider the fact the Sony Inzone M10S offers up 1440p 360Hz visuals for the same price.

I'll be putting the Alienware AW2725Q to the test over the next week, and I'm hoping it can reach new heights with its high density QD-OLED panel. Whether it'll become my top display over for 2025 is another matter entirely, as the competition is fierce, but I'm certainly taken aback by what my peepers have experienced so far.

Looking for more screen suggestions? Swing by the best 4K monitor for gaming and best curved monitor for alternatives. You'll also want to check out the best gaming TV if you're looking for a living room display.