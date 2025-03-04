Dell just launched a brand new Alienware QD-OLED monitor, and it boasts the "world's highest pixel density"

The Alienware AW2725Q packs a PPI punch for $899.

Alienware AW2725Q monitor on woodgrain desk next to plant with Avowed main menu on screen
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Dell just unveiled a brand new Alienware AW2725Q QD-OLED gaming monitor, but this time it's 4K 240Hz flavored. Yes, it's not the first UHD panel with such a refresh rate to hit the scene, and it certainly won't be the last. But its $899 price tag could help it claim the throne, especially since it pairs more pixels than ever with extra speed.

Available at Dell from today, the 27-inch Alienware AW2725Q is apparently the first QD-OLED screen ever to hit a pixel density of 166 PPI. That alone more than qualifies it for the best gaming monitor race in 2025, but it's also packing some serious 4K 240Hz heat and some mean extras to boot. Plus, it's got a new curvy get-up that I think looks pretty slick compared to screens like the Alienware AW2725DF, especially since it ties in with the whole Aurora R16 gaming PC vibe.

I've only just managed to get hold of the Alienware AW2725Q for testing, but I'm already completely onboard with its QD-OLED mission. If I'm not using a larger screen like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B, I'm normally sitting pretty close to a smaller 27-inch panel, which means there's a greater risk of spotting individual pixels with the naked eye.

That tends to happen when I'm playing on a 1440p screen, but with Dell's latest model? Even sticking my face up to the panel can't help me identify pixels. It's a striking sensation to say the least, and one that could help you enjoy the PPI of a much larger display in a 27-inch package. Yes, my mom did tell me sitting too close to the TV would give me square eyes, but I have adult money now and my eyes are ruined anyway.

Again, I've only had the AW2725Q for a few days, but it's making a huge impression. Its semi-glossy screen helps its delicious QD-OLED visuals pop while admirably combatting reflections using an anti-glare coating. Over the weekend, I dove into Avowed and used the panel for my RTX 5070 review, and Obsidian's RPG looked ridiculously vibrant and detailed. The higher PPI really adds some oomph to finer 4K textures and things like dense foliage, and I ended up just staring at leaves for five minutes instead of stabbing lizard soldiers with a dagger.

Alienware AW2725Q monitor with Avowed gameplay on screen featuring character holding dagger in front of waterfall

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In addition to having a ultra sharp 4K 240Hz panel, the AW2725Q also boasts a double serving of HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning it can also serve as a PS5 monitor, DisplayPort 1.4 for hitting those max refresh rates on PC, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility, and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification with Dolby Vision.

That's a nice selection of extras, but I have admittedly got used to having dual resolution abilities to hand. Plus, I'm a pretty big fan of having access to a USB-C hub with Power Delivery since it saves the need for a Steam Deck dock. However, we are talking about a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED for under $1,000, which is pretty neat when you consider the fact the Sony Inzone M10S offers up 1440p 360Hz visuals for the same price.

I'll be putting the Alienware AW2725Q to the test over the next week, and I'm hoping it can reach new heights with its high density QD-OLED panel. Whether it'll become my top display over for 2025 is another matter entirely, as the competition is fierce, but I'm certainly taken aback by what my peepers have experienced so far.

Looking for more screen suggestions? Swing by the best 4K monitor for gaming and best curved monitor for alternatives. You'll also want to check out the best gaming TV if you're looking for a living room display.

Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

