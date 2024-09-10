The Samsung mini LED TV I’ve been testing is the next best thing to OLED, and it’s down to a record-low price

I’ve been using the Samsung QN85D as part of my setup for a few weeks, and the QLED gaming TV is surprising on multiple levels. Not only does it come within inches of matching OLED screens with superb contrast and colors, but it’s also more affordable than other premium panels. Better still, I just stumbled across a pretty great discount that makes the 120Hz display even better value just in time for the big PS5 Pro announcement.

The price is currently hidden, but adding the 65-inch Samsung QN85D to your Amazon basket brings it down to $1,437.95 (was $1,899.99). That’s a fairly competitive price for what is set to be one of my best gaming TV picks for 2024, especially since you’ll pay $1,599.99 going to the screen maker directly. More importantly, the mini LED panel is one of the first to convince me that OLED isn’t always the answer, particularly if you can save a chunk of change in the process.

I’ve been keeping an eye on the Samsung QN85D’s price for a while, as keeping up with its real-time shelf price helps provide perspective. By that, I mean that I can make more appropriate price and specs comparisons, especially since it hasn’t returned to full price since June. For a few months now, the screen has sat at around $1,600 at Amazon, meaning it’s fighting in the same ring as the LG OLED B4. There’s no guarantee that it won’t leap back up to MSRP at some point this year, but if you’ve already settled on this 120Hz mini LED monster, I’d pick it up before it gets the chance.

Samsung QN85D 65-inch | $1,899.99 $1,437.95 at Amazon

Save $462.04 - Now sitting under the $1,500 mark, Samsung’s mini LED panel is down to a new record low price. Even when discounted, you’ll normally pay around $1,600 for this 2024 model, and Amazon is currently beating the manufacturer's own direct price. Buy it if:

✅ You want bright and bold visuals

✅ You got an PS5 or Xbox Series X

✅ You care about contrast Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather spend more on an OLED

❌ You don’t need top tier brightness Price Check: Best Buy $1,499.99 | Walmart $1,597.99

Should you buy the Samsung QN85D?

I spent most of the summer reviewing gaming TVs, and while the LG OLED G4 is sitting comfortably on the throne, the QN85D is special. Coming off the back of checking out the Hisense U7N, it’s clear that mini LED tech has limitations. Yet, Samsung has put together a panel that can fly pretty close to the glorious results of organic LEDs, all while providing punchy 120Hz specs that feel well suited to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That said, there are a few things to consider before immediately grabbing the QN85D. For starters, I’d think about how dark or light your room of choice is. I’m personally sandwiched between two windows with plenty of glare, meaning the extra brightness provided by Samsung's mini LED panel is invaluable. If you are only planning to play games and enjoy movies in a darkened room, opting for something like the LG OLED B4 will result in slightly better colors and contrast for around the same price.

The second factor on my mind is refresh rate, as the QN85D sticks with 120Hz rather than ramping things up to 144Hz. The latter is something I’m seeing more in premium screens and is fantastic if you’ve got a living room PC that can take full advantage. Sticking with consoles for now? Then you won’t really need a screen that can go that fast, not unless the soon-to-be-announced PS5 Pro gains a speed boost in shooters like Overwatch 2. Of course, if you’re really wanting to futureproof your setup, you’ll maybe want to peek at the best gaming monitors instead.

