The new LG OLED B4 is down to a record low price, but here's why I'd buy the older model instead

The new LG OLED B4 is already down to a record-low price, and while that’s pretty exciting, I’m more hyped about the older model right now. While Prime Day hasn’t officially kicked off yet, you can grab a 65-inch OLED B3 for $400 less than the 2024 screen, despite both panels being nearly identical in terms of specs.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying the LG OLED B4 isn’t worth buying, and with an early Prime Day TV deal knocking the 65-inch version to $1,596.99 from $2,499.99 at Amazon, it’s an ideal time to buy the 2024 model. However, I’d be lying if I said the current LG OLED B3 deal hasn’t completely distracted me from the newcomer, as last year’s model is down to $1,196.99 (was $1,496.99) thanks to a 20% discount.

Before we do a proper side-by-side comparison, let’s chat price history. The LG OLED B4 has only been around since the start of June, but it has already received multiple price cuts ranging from a $400 off introductory offer to a secondary dip that brought it just under $2,000. Not too shabby, but all of those deals pale compared to the current $903 saving. As for the OLED B3, the 2023 TV has consistently sat at $1,496.99 since September last year. Even Black Friday didn’t manage to budge its price to what we have now, and the 20% off discount has established a new record low worth raving about this Prime Day.

LG OLED B4 65-inch| $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $903 - The new B4 has dropped to a new record low, and you're saving almost a grand on LG's 2024 model just ahead of Prime Day. It's only been around since June, but this offer already beats its original introductory offer that brought it under $2,000. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic OLED visuals

✅You’re looking for a 2024 TV

✅You care about contrast and colors Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather invest in the C4

❌You’re looking for smaller than 65-inch Price check: Best Buy $1,599 | Walmart $1,596.99 UK: £1,999.99 £1,199 at Amazon

LG OLED B3 65-inch | $1,496.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Last year's OLED B3 model has also dropped to a new record low, and it's current price beats previous Black Friday discounts. In fact, this is the first time LG's previous B-series model has dropped in 2024, so it's worth considering before stock dries up. Buy it if: ✅ You want a larger OLED

✅ You're looking to upgrade to 120Hz

✅ You'd like something large Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking to make the jump to 144Hz

❌ You don't play games at 120Hz Price check: Best Buy $1,299.99 | Walmart $1,296.99 UK: £1,199 at Amazon

LG OLED B4 vs OLED B3 - which TV should you buy?

(Image credit: LG)

Alright, let’s get nerdy about specs, because if you’re about to spend over a grand on one of the best gaming TV options, you’ll want to make sure you’re not missing out on features. At a glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking the B3 and B4 are the same screen, as they both boast a 120Hz refresh rate and visuals handled by an AI processor. Plus, both displays use the same flavor of OLED panel tech that the company is known for, so what’s the actual difference here?

Well, the main improvements mostly link to LG’s choice of processor, as the B4 benefits from a newer a8 AI chip whereas the B3 uses the last-gen a7. The result is largely better upscaling when handling lower-resolution content, and you may also notice subtle improvements when using HDR in some scenarios. It’s my job to be able to notice smaller differences like this between panels, but I’m willing to bet that most of you out there won’t be too fussed about the changes, especially if you’re saving an extra $400 by going with the B3.

An additional sneaky difference between the B4 and B3 is that the former comes armed with four HDMI 2.1 ports. You're still getting two with the older model, but if you're planning to hit higher refresh rates with all your connected devices at 4K, you might not be too pleased with the rest of them being 2.0. I'm not too sure how many of you out there will have four devices that'll actually take advantage of the higher bandwidth specs, but if you're lucky enough to have a PS5, Xbox Series X, and a high-end gaming PC and keep all three in your living room, the B4 will better cater to your ludicrous needs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG OLED B4 vs OLED B3 specs Specs LG OLED B4 LG OLED B3 MSRP $2,499.99 $1,196.99 Display type OLED OLED Resolution 4K (3840 × 2160) 4K (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Response time 0.01ms 0.01ms HDR Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG Processor Alpha 8 AI Alpha 7 AI HDMI Ports 4 x HDMI 2.1 4 (2 x HDMI 2.1) Warranty 1 year 1 year

If you happen to already have a C4 or G4 or even the LG OLED G3, there is another reason you might want to go for the B4 instead, and it relates to content-sharing abilities. The newer entry-level OLED model can receive content from more expensive models using a Room-to-Room Share feature, which could appeal to those who share a living space with other people. It’s not something I’d use to try and stream something like PS5 gameplay, but it’s still a neat trick for watching shows and movies on a separate setup.

Ultimately, both of LG’s “affordable” OLED TVs are going to provide a fantastic gaming experience, especially if you’re rocking a new-gen console or cutting-edge rig. The panel type will transform your favorite virtual worlds with superior contrast and colors compared to traditional LED screens, and even more expensive mini LED rivals can’t quite achieve the same results. That said, if you are looking to spend a lot less on a new console screen, you’ll want to check below for more early Prime Day offers, and we’ll be adding more to our Prime Day gaming deals hub as we approach Amazon’s big summer sale.

