The LG OLED B4 is now under $600 for Cyber Monday, and it's my favorite TV deal of the year

When I think about gaming TVs like the LG OLED B4, I usually assume they're going to cost over a grand. Sales like Cyber Monday have tipped the scales in the past with sub $1,000 price cuts, but with the 48-inch model now sitting under $600, it's safe to say this is a deal you shouldn't sleep on.

At Best Buy right now, you're getting the 48-inch LG OLED G4 for $599.99 via a Cyber Monday TV deal. I got excited a few weeks back at this same screen reaching under $700, and I'm pretty impressed that it's managed to drop even lower. It size does help to achieve a more budget friendly price point, so that's worth keeping in mind. However, it's still one of the cheapest OLEDs I've spotted over the Black Friday period, which is a huge achievement.

I don't want to leave my lovely UK readers out, so I've fished out a record low especially for you too. If you swing over to your version of Amazon, you'll find the 48-inch OLED B4 for £755 (down from £899.) This discount only just kicked in today, and seeing as I'm Scottish, I may or may not have it sitting in my cart right now.

LG OLED B4 48-inch | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find this Cyber Monday, and it's a record low for 2024. This could be your last chance to grab the B4 before 2025 ushers in new versions, and it's current price is pretty fantastic for a 4K 120Hz screen of this calibre. Buy it if: ✅ You want vivid colors

✅ You play console FPS games

✅ You need a high spec PS5 Pro screen



Don't buy it if: ❌ You want 144Hz

❌ You need bigger than 48-inch



Price Check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart $996.99 UK: £899 £755 at Amazon

Should you buy the LG OLED B4 this Cyber Monday?

Before immediately jumping on the above LG OLED B4 offer, I want you to first think about your specific setup. While this 48-inch model might be the best gaming TV for some setups, some of you will have different requirements depending on how you play. Size is also going to matter a lot here since we're just shy of that 50-inch sweet spot, but as someone who's used a 48-inch screen for years now, I can assure you it doesn't feel that small.

First and foremost, I'd have a think about your performance ambitions. If you've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X to pair with a panel, you'll benefit from the OLED B4's 120Hz refresh rate. That said, not every game takes advantage of the faster speeds, and the feature more or less caters to fps game fans. Not into console shooters like Overwatch 2? There's a case to be made for sticking with 60Hz instead, but you'll admitted struggle to find many OLED models with those specs in 2024.

On the flip side of that, 120Hz might not be quite enough to satiate PC players. Yes, even the most hardcore rig enthusiasts might not have a system in their living room, but 144Hz screens like the LG OLED G4 or its cheaper C4 sibling will help your graphics card stretch its legs. If you're really not fussed about the color benefits of OLED, you can even grab a larger 55-inch Hisense U7N right now for $477.99 and still embrace faster than average speeds.

Of course, there's a reason why you'd spend more on an LG OLED TV in general, and it all comes down to incredible contrast and vibrancy. Unsurprisingly, the B4 can't quite keep up with the flagship G4, but it still packs a visual punch that isn't that far off the OLED C4. HDR is going to impress in streaming and 4K Blurays, and the extra attention to color is going to help new systems like the PS5 Pro justify their expense.

I know many of you will be turned off by the idea of a 48-inch TV, but if you sit quite close to your screen anyway, it could be a better option. I don't want to sound like a '90s mom, but if you sit too close to the screen, there's an increased chance of you seeing pixels resulting in a less sharp appearing image. If there's under 6ft of space between you and your unit, then I'd argue this LG OLED is perfect, and it's well worth buying while it's undfer $600.

