On a budget? Here are the Amazon Fire TV deals I'd check out this Prime Day

It wouldn't be Amazon Prime Day without Fire TV deals, and screens with the retailers services baked in can show up super cheap. Don't get me wrong, they won't be for everyone, especially since they can't keep up with the latest LG OLED models or Samsung QLED displays. However, what they can provide is an exceptional smart screen experience for less, which might be exactly what you're looking for when it comes to budget gaming.

Naturally, our Prime Day TV deals hunt leads us to plenty of Fire TV offers, and Amazon has plenty of models roaming around its summer sale battlefield. One of the cheapest screens included in this year's helping of discounts, the Insignia F20 series, just so happens to boast the platform's smart capabilities, and it's down to a ridiculous $79.99 (was $129.99). Sure, for that sort of cash you're getting a 32-inch 720p experience, but sometimes that's more than enough for a spare bedroom or an extra space to hook up your Steam Deck.

It's also worth noting that Amazon's own Fire TV range also includes some pretty high spec options, with models like the 4K Omni QLED Series rocking local dimming and Dolby Vision IQ. The 55-inch version in particular is down to $419.99 from $599.99, making it one of the cheaper screens out there of this calibre. Of course, there are various options out there to suit all budgets and gaming setups, so without further ado, let's run through the best Prime Day Fire TV deals live right now.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

32-inch: Insignia TVs from $79.99

42-inch: $50 Full HD Insignia TV

55-inch: 36% off Omni Series

65-inch: $140 off an Omni QLED

Fire stick: Alexa TV add-ons from $14.99

Insignia F20 720p 32-inch | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If a smart TV shows up for less during Prime Day, I'll buy a hat in Amazon's sale then eat it. Really, though, for under $80, you're getting a perfectly serviceable 720p display with Alexa built-in for its lowest ever price. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying a secondary display

✅ You don't need 4K

✅ You still want smart features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a TV for gaming

❌ 720p is far too low a resolution Price check: Best Buy $79.99 | Walmart $97.95

Insignia F20 1080p 42-inch | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - 720p a bit low for 2024? This 1080p version of the Insignia F20 both scales things up to 42-inches and full HD, not to mention it's back down to its lowest price since August last year. Buy it if: ✅ You need a PS4 or Xbox One screen

✅ You've not got a new-gen console

✅ You need at least 1080p Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer 4K at this size

❌ You're looking for smaller Price check: Best Buy $129.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Amazon Fire 2-series 32-inch | $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Amazon's own brand Fire TV also has an extraordinary 45% off, bringing down to a new record low for 2024. This screen is idea for small-scale setups, especially if you just need a cheap secondary screen for a spare bedroom or even a tiny van home (not to put ideas in your head). Buy it if: ✅ You need a cheap smart screen

✅ You've got a small setup

✅ You use lower-resolution consoles Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play PS5 or Xbox Series X

❌ You have no interest in Amazon apps Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Toshiba 43V35KU 42-inch | $189.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a slightly older Toshiba LED model, but with an extra $50, it's now down to a new record low and a hell of a price for a 42-inch screen. If you want to spend under $150 but maintain a decent size, this display is worth a look. Buy it if: ✅ You want over 40-inches

✅ You mostly play Switch

✅ You're not fussed about resolution Don't buy it if: ❌ You need 4K

❌ You'd rather use smaller Price check: Best Buy $139.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Insignia F30 series 50-inch | $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - In 2024, you can get a 50-inch TV for under $200, and that's pretty rad. What's more impressive is that this 4K Fire display has over $100 off, and even Black Friday failed to bring it down this low. Buy it if: ✅You're looking for affordable 4K visuals

✅You need smart features included

✅You're upgrading from an older screen Don't buy it if: ❌You want to upgrade to QLED or OLED

❌You’re looking for bigger Price check: Best Buy $189.99| Walmart $268.59

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch | $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - This QLED TV is pretty great value for just over $400, with a 30% off Prime Day discount bringing it back down to its lowest price. If you need a big screen that doesn't compromise on brightness or color, this is a strong contender. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra color contrast

✅ You want high-end HDR features

✅ You want fancy brightness adjustment features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the highest quality QLED out there Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Fire TV Stick 4K | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - If you're looking for an affordable way to turn your existing screen into a Fire TV, this is the stick I'd choose. The 4K version is going to ensure everything looks great on your UHD display, and with 50% off, it's never been cheaper. Buy it if: ✅ You want Alexa on your TV

✅ You need 4K resolution

✅ You mainly use Amazon services Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not fussed about 4K

❌ You don't use Amazon Prime Price check: Best Buy $49.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Looking for more bargains? Swing by the best Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day monitor deals for big screen savings. Alternatively, head over to Prime Day Steam Deck deals and Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deals for portable PC discounts.