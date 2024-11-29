Let me show you how to grab a 100-inch QLED TV this Black Friday and upset everyone you live with

In the gaming world, Black Friday is the one day a year that you can pick up a ridiculous 100-inch TV and no other family members can say a word about it. If they do, you can tell them your friendly neighborhood screen reviewer (me) pointed you towards a too-good-to-miss 40% discount, one that'll result in you mounting a monstrous QLED display on your wall.

Yes, you'll likely be shouted at for moving the Live, Laugh, Love collage to mount your new 100-inch Hisense U76N TV. But, that's a small price to pay when you're getting it for $1,799.99 at Amazon instead of $2,997.99. This is normally the part where I'd caveat that this is still a lot to pay for a screen, and that point stands. However, we are talking about a 4K 144Hz QLED that could rival your local cinema, so it's actually a smashing offer.

It's my job to test all the best gaming TV models all year and keep an eye on their prices. Not only is this specific Hisense panel series one of my favorite QLED options to emerge in 2024, but this is the lowest I've spotted it for yet. That said, Walmart pulled its usual stunt of beating Amazon by a dollar before running out of stock earlier, something that always seems to happen when Black Friday TV deals kick off.

Hisense U76N 100-inch | $2,997.99 $1,799.99 at Amazon

Save $1,189 - You can now grab one of the biggest QLED TVs around for under $1,800, and while that's still a significant investment, it's a chunk cheaper than it's been throughout 2024. You're also still getting a 4K 144Hz panel here for high-spec gaming, so it's a massive screen with not much compromise. Buy it if: ✅You want the biggest TV possible

✅You need at least 120Hz for gaming

✅You'd like a QLED display Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather invest in specs than size

❌You've got an OLED TV right now Price check: Best Buy $1,799.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the 100-inch Hisense U76N?

(Image credit: Hisense)

I tested the 65-inch Hisense U7N earlier this year, and while the 100-inch model is, well, a bit bigger, it largely uses the same panel tech. In terms of specs, you're getting a 4K 144Hz display that's going to let gaming PCs stretch their legs in the living room. The extra large version will also help show you why you spent $700 on a PS5 Pro if you bought one last week, all while using a full array of local dimming and QLED tricks to provide exceptional brightness.

It feels like only yesterday that you'd pay around $1,700 for less impressive Black Friday 75-inch TV deals. The fact I'm even talking about a 100-inch screen with a speedy refresh rate that isn't a bog standard LED model for that price is impressive, and it quashes any notion of larger displays coming at a fidelity cost. Yes, it's not going to punch quite as hard as the LG OLED G4, particularly when it comes to contrast and HDR. But, I genuinely think you'll be too busy being completely immersed in wall-to-wall visuals to care.

That said, it is worth doing a bit of sales soul-searching before immediately jumping on this 100-inch screen. After all, you can grab TVs like the LG OLED B4 with enhanced vibrancy and the same 4K 144Hz specs for $996.99, and Hisense's arguably more sensible 75-inch model is down to $697.99 from $999.99 right now. My point is that you're naturally paying for the fact it's 100 inches, and some of you might not even have the space to sit far enough way to embrace the full benefits.

Those of you who do have a cinema room at home, though, or have already chucked a bunch of family photos off the wall to make space will want to seriously consider this deal. Hisense tends to properly replace inventory of its models on a yearly basis, and there's no guarantee next year's 100-incher will end up at this price.

