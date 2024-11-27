If younger me could see how much this 4K 144Hz gaming TV is this Black Friday, they'd tell me I'm full of it

I used to work in a store that sold TVs around a decade ago, and TV deals like the Hisense U7N didn't used to exist even during Black Friday. Sure, you could grab a bargain on LED screens of the time, but you'd normally have to stick with pretty tame specs that wouldn't really cater to gaming. My point is that for under $500, you're getting an incredibly punchy panel these days than in previous years, and my younger self would love it see it.

Just like most TV reviewers right now, I'm keeping a close eye on screens like the Hisense U7N, and the 55-inch model is currently going for $477.99 at Amazon. Kudos to the Prime-fuelled retailer for hitting a new record low, but it's also a chunk cheaper than its usual $650 going rate. Gone are the days where eyeing up Black Friday TV deals under $500 would mean compromising on specs, as this display will deliver 4K 144Hz visuals without the ghastly price tag.

Of course, you can get plenty of great gaming TVs for less right now, including a 55-inch TCL S5 for $239.99. But, the gamer in me would rather spend extra on something like the U7N so as to make the jump from standard LED to a faster, brighter mini LED experience. Plus, spending a bit more now will save you thinking about an upgrade by the time next-gen consoles roll into town, as I can't guarantee the specs vs price ratio will always be this good.

Hisense U7N 55-inch | $798 $477.99 at Amazon

Save $320.01 - This is a fantastic record low on the 55-inch U7N that sends the mini LED TV further down the sub-$500 pipe. Just last week it was sitting at $499 at Amazon, so it's nice to see Black Friday swing in and do better. Buy it if: ✅ You want bright visuals

✅ You want to play speedy shooters

✅ You've got a PS5 Pro or gaming PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You're fine with 60Hz

❌ You'd prefer to pick up an OLED Price check: Best Buy $479.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Hisense U7N?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In my mind, the Hisense U7N is going to benefit two types of players. The first is those of you who've been getting into high refresh gaming on consoles, as this mini LED screen will happily provide 120Hz visuals. I'd go as far as to say this display is worth specifically grabbing for the PS5 Pro since its 144Hz capabilities could come in handy if developers choose to use the revamped hardware for enhanced frame rates. I'm holding out for some soft of update via Blizzard that lets Overwatch 2 run above 120fps, and there's every chance it could happen.

The second group is PC enthusiasts looking to add a rig to their living room setup. While 144Hz has been a thing for a while within the gaming monitor scene, we're only starting to see affordable big screens like the U7N become mainstream, and mid-range graphics cards will be able to provide adequate frame rates at 4K to make sure of Hisense's screen.

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

You don't even have to ditch your keyboard and mouse if you use something like the Couchmaster CYCON (a lap desk that's down to $179 at Amazon, FYI) but even using a controller will provide that next-gen living room feel ahead of time.

Of course, if you like to watch movies and TV shows in between all those intense gaming sessions, the Hisense U7N will provide an excellent cinema experience. Its mini LED panel is armed with full local array dimming to ensure excellent contrast levels, and it's bright enough to tackle glare even next right next to a window.

All of those use cases aside, there is a reason to upspend on premium screens like the LG OLED G4 or any of the slightly less expensive siblings. First and foremost, OLED panels can simply provide better contrast and colors than mini LED, and that can go a long way to transforming your favorite gaming adventures. The G4 specifically also uses MLA tech to add even more detail to things like 4K Bluray, and I was blown away by how the Predator prequel Pray looked on the panel.

That's all fine and well if you have well over a grand to spend on a gaming TV. However, I think most of you will be more than satisfied with the Hisense U7N this Black Friday, and it makes for a nice step up from regular screens before eventually attending the premium panel party.

