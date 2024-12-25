I can't lie - my Christmas plans including using this 480Hz monitor to play Overwatch 2 at ridiculous speeds

My Overwatch 2 cravings come and go, but the Sony 1440p gaming monitor I'm currently testing has reignited my special interest in the shooter. Not only does it serve up excellent QHD visuals with an OLED kick, but it also raises the resolution bar even higher with a 480Hz refresh rate. It feels pretty wild to say the least, and it could be well worth it if you've got Christmas funds to spend.

The gaming monitor in question is the Sony Inzone M10S, a successor to the Inzone M9 with specs better suited to PC. I know, it's weird seeing a screen by the brand that isn't a PS5 monitor, but this display is perfect for shooters like Overwatch 2 that can boost fps to monstrous figures. It'll normally set you back $1,099.99, but Amazon has knocked it down to $898 for a limited time, which I guess is the retailer's way of getting into the Christmas spirit.

I've tested plenty of 1440p monitors throughout 2024, and while many 240Hz options are half the price, the Sony Inzone M10S is pretty special. That said, if you really have no need for 480Hz, options like the KTC G27P6 can hit 240Hz for $499, and the KOORUI GN02 can serve up the same abilities with a cheaper TN panel for $159. There are plenty of options, but if like me you're looking for what could be the perfect Overwatch 2 monitor, read on.

Sony Inzone M10S 27-inch | $1,099.99 $898 at Amazon

Save $201.99 - Down to its lowest price, this new Sony 480Hz monitor caters directly to high frame rate PC gaming. There aren't many 1440p screens on the market like this with this kind of refresh rate, and the fact it's also OLED is a vibrant bonus. Buy it if: ✅ You play fast shooters on PC

✅ You need a 1440p screen

✅ You prefer OLED panels Don't buy it if: ❌ You've no need for 480Hz

❌ You'd be happy with 1080p

❌ You need a 4K display

Just to reiterate, the Sony Inzone M10S is a PC monitor, and while it'll work nicely with your PS5, it's missing a few comforts. For starters, you're getting no built-in speakers here, and its 27-inch panel size means you'll want to sit within close proximity. However, if you do happen to have a PlayStation 5 at your desk, it'll automatically take advantage of exclusive features like auto HDR tone mapping, so don't write it off completely.

Since we're talking about 480Hz, the main reason to pick up the Inzone M10S is competitive PC shooters. I'm going to use Overwatch 2 as an example since I've been rotting my eyes every night playing it all week on this monitor and it can hit up to 600fps on the best graphics cards. That's more than enough headroom for this monitor's refresh rate, and it's incredible seeing a 1440p screen pull off these speeds.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'd love to say this is baby's first 480Hz, but I've used a few panels this year with those capabilities. The difference is that options like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B uses 1080p via its dual resolution mode, and the faster AOC AGON Pro AG246FK ditches OLED to provide 540Hz at a more affordable price. Simply put, Sony's monitor strikes more of a balance between resolution and refresh rate, all while enjoying 0.03ms response times just like its rivals.

Admittedly, my eyes don't get much time to appreciate the vibrant OLED visuals and higher resolution provided by the Inzone M10S in Overwatch 2. I'm too busy rocketing around as Pharah trying to tactically blow heroes up, but the last thing you want is to notice any softness or washed out colors once you boot into the rest of your Steam backlog. Those 1440p abilities are going to keep new releases looking pretty fresh, whereas other TN screens and 1080p models show their warts a little outside of shooters with low settings.

I'm still hard at work testing the Sony Inzone M10S, but I'm already confident it'll be my favorite 1440p monitor going into 2025. It manages to hit a balance I didn't think would be possible until next year, so hats off to the tech giant for cooking up an excellent PC screen to see the year out.

Looking for more displays? Swing by the best 4K monitor for gaming and best curved gaming monitors for more screen options. Alternatively, check out the best gaming TV if you need something for the living room.