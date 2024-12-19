This Xbox controller deal will give you a blue Christmas in the best possible way

Even with Christmas Day closer than ever, not all of us are able to get our holiday shopping done in record time. While it can be a little stressful to have to leave everything so last minute, it can save you some well-needed cash when deals like this appear. Over this festive period, I've spotted some big gaming discounts that have made a return to retailers like Amazon after featuring in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Deals like this official Xbox Wireless Shock Blue controller that's dropped to just $39.99 at Amazon, saving you a whole $25 off its MSRP of $64.99. During Black Friday, this stunning version of the iconic Xbox controller only dropped as low as the $50 mark, making this 38% saving even more of a showrunner for one of the best Christmas deals I've come across this December.

Plenty of other versions of the Xbox controller are also discounted ahead of the holidays. Not every version is seeing as deep a price cut as this though. The Sky Cipher and the Deep Pink variants don't go lower than the $40 mark. Currently, the Shock Blue version is not only more affordable than the rest but at Amazon it's the lowest I've ever found the stunning peripheral drop to. Better yet, if you grab this official Xbox controller right now it's sure to arrive in time for the holidays.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) | $64.99 $39.99 at Amazon Save $25 - The Shock Blue colorway of Xbox's iconic Wireless controller was last discounted during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but even then it only dropped to $50. Now thanks to the holidays, Amazon has slashed the price of Xbox's official gamepad to its lowest ever price of $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want an official Xbox controller

✅ You want a wireless connection

✅ You like the Shock Blue colorway

✅ You also need a PC controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't own an Xbox Series X/S or PC

❌ You'd prefer a different colorway

❌ You only play games on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Should you buy an Xbox Wireless controller?

(Image credit: Microsoft/Xbox)

If you love a bit of couch co-op playing games like It Takes Two, or the recent local co-op mode added to Cult of the Lamb, having an extra controller like the Shock Blue Xbox wireless gamepad means you'll always have the perfect peripheral for your player two. There are, of course, loads of great PC controllers out there that will work with Xbox. But having the real deal comes with many benefits.

For one, it means your best friend will also have the comfy ergonomic design of the now iconic Xbox controller in their grasp. As someone who grew up being handed some of the most horrendous unofficial controllers, having to get used to the awkward form factors can seriously hamper your gaming experience. But if your local co-op partner gets handed this official Shock Blue version, there will be less of a steep and awkward learning curve.

Just like the other colorways too, this Shock Blue controller comes decked out with up to 40 hours of battery life, a hybrid d-pad, a capture button, and custom button mapping. If the layout is not exactly to your player two's liking, it can be personalized through the Xbox Accessories app.



Even if you don't have anyone nearby, I'm a big advocate for always having an extra controller. If the battery fails you it means you always have an alternative nearby for a quick switch. And like most Xbox controllers, it's also compatible with your PC if you want to enjoy games through PC Game Pass. It's always better to be prepared and having an extra controller at arm's length, like this one, will mean just that. And of course, it's not a shabby gift for Xbox fans either.

If you want more last minute gift ideas for any Xbox fans you know, check out our Xbox gift guide where we've gathered everything from Game Pass gift cards to wooly Xbox holiday sweaters. Our PS5 deals guide is also full with savings on console bundles and we've even handpicked even more of the best Christmas sales for Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch fans.