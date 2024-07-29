These are the massive PS5 deals I've been waiting for

I've been holding out hope for some serious PS5 deals for a while now - and when Prime Day came and went without a sniff of a discount on the console or its VR headset, I was a little disappointed. Sure, we had some great game discounts and third-party kit was looking pretty good as well - but there were no juicy savings on the actual big guns themselves.

This week's turned things around. Not only are we enjoying the return of record-low prices on both consoles (now $449 at Amazon and $399 at Amazon), but the PSVR 2 has jumped in for a stunning $200 discount down to $349 (was $549) as well. Sure, I'm excited about those console prices, but that VR deal is really the bread and butter of this sale. You can catch a $50 saving on the PS5 if you time it right throughout the year, but this is the first time I've ever seen the PlayStation VR 2 go below $450 - and it's only ever hit a $449 sale price once in the past.

Of course, you'll find a wad of games included in this week's PS5 deals as well - but some offers are far better than others. Sure, you can pick up Returnal for $29.99 or Horizon Forbidden West for the same price. But those games are discounted pretty regularly. No, I'm looking at Spider-Man 2 going from $69.99 to just $49.99 at Amazon for only the second time in its life and The Last of Us games dipping to rare, record-low prices.

What makes these PS5 deals so massive? This isn't just one retailer dribbling down price cuts. You'll find these offers live at both Best Buy and Walmart as well. That means you're covered if someone bumps up their price or runs out of stock, but it also means these savings are likely coming directly from Sony itself. That's usually when we find the rarer savings on the shelves.

Today's best PS5 deals

PS5 Slim | $499.99 $449 at Amazon

Save $50 - The PS5 Slim is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, with a $50 discount returning to the shelves this summer. While I have seen this price featuring a free copy of Spider-Man 2 in the past, that was a particularly rare bundle that hasn't been spotted since the start of the year. Buy it if: ✅ You have physical games you want to play

✅ You prefer PS Plus to Game Pass

✅ You want Sony exclusives first Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to use physical games Price check: Walmart: $449 | Best Buy: $449.99



PS5 Slim Digital Edition | $449.99 $399 at Amazon

Save $50 - The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is also on sale, returning to its record-low $399 position this week. I've only seen this rate in a few sales over the course of the year so it's not to be taken for granted. Buy it if: ✅ You don't have an old PS4 backlog

✅ You might want to upgrade to a disk drive later

✅ You still want the PS Plus catalog Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play physical games from day one Price check: Walmart: $399 | Best Buy: $399.99



PSVR 2 | $549.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $200 - This is a brand new record-low price on the PlayStation VR 2, a headset that's only ever dropped to $450 in the past and only once. With $200 off the final price, you're getting a fantastic deal here. Buy it if: ✅ You already have a PS5

✅ You want high-end VR features

✅ You have a PC lined up Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a standalone headset Price check: Walmart: $349 | Best Buy: $349.99



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is what we've been waiting for. Spider-Man 2 first hit this $49.99 sale price earlier in the year, but stayed at full MSRP the rest of the time. I've been waiting for those numbers to drop again and we're finally back down to a record-low. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the previous games

✅ You've played Miles Morales already

✅ You like open-world action Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to catch up on Miles Morales first Price check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $49.99



The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - The Last of Us Part 1 has sunk its price down to $39.99 this week - though you'll be heading over to Walmart for this one. That's a fantastic rate and the cheapest I've seen for a long time. Buy it if: ✅ You like story-driven action

✅ You enjoyed the original version

✅ You like zombie shooters Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't like the originals Price check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: OOS



The Last of Us Part II Remastered | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This was a cheaper game to start out with, but I don't see discounts on Part 2 Remastered every day. In fact, this is the first time I've spotted a saving on this particular title at all. Buy it if: ✅ You've played Part 1

✅ You enjoyed the HBO Series Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played Part 1 yet Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - I spotted this $29.99 sale price on Prime Day but wasn't expecting it to return to the shelves so quickly. We're just 99 cents away from the record-low previously established this time last year - and that's impressive considering we only see this $30 position once every few months. Buy it if: ✅ You like 3D platformers

✅ You enjoyed previous Ratchet & Clank games

✅ You don't mind a shorter experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You want plenty of hours for your cash Price check: Walmart: $29.99 | Best Buy: $29.99



We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories and the latest cheap PS5 game sales. Or, if you're looking for more specific kit, check out the best PS5 headsets and the best PS5 controllers on the market.