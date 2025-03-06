The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog

Unless you've been hiding under a thwomp-shaped rock, you'll know the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming. Until the next Direct rolls around on April 2, we won't quite know exactly when it'll arrive. But, even if you can get your hands on the new handheld in a few months time, there's still a magnitude of games for the OG Ninty machine that deserve your time and attention.



With a chunk of the year to go until the Switch 2, there's plenty of opportunity for you pick up gems like Pikmin 4 (currently down from $59.99 to $47 at Amazon). This is one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals I've spotted this year, as it's even a few dollars less than the lowest price I've ever spotted for the game.

Already well-acquainted with Oatchi the dog? Switch games like Luigi's Mansion 3, are available also for $49.99 at Amazon thanks to a $10 discount, and even more recent releases like the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake are down to $49.99 at Amazon, despite only launching on the gaming handheld just last year.

Ninty itself has stated the new console will be compatible with current Switch games, so still adding to your collection is even more worthwhile. But if you're clamoring to get the most value out of the current Switch, even now, there's a wealth of games worth dusting off your Joy-Cons for.

Pikmin 4 | $59.99 $47 at Amazon

Save $12.99 - You don't need to have played the previous Pikmin games to fully enjoy the charming world of Pikmin 4. I was impossibly bad at the OG GameCube game, but couldn't put Pikmin 4 down and wish I waited for this 22% off saving at Amazon. If you grab this deal, you can not only save $12.99 to put towards another Switch pickup, but you'll also get to play one of the most adorable, and addictive, games available on the Switch. Buy it if: ✅ You adore the Pikmin franchise

✅ You loved the GameCube original

✅ You want to explore stunning, vivid environments

✅ You're okay with some math-influenced puzzle solving



Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play Pikmin 1 -3 first

❌ You couldn't get into the previous games



UK: £37.99 at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Luigi's Mansion 3 is the most jam-packed game of the series, full of fun puzzles and most importantly, Gooigi, your gooey green pal. Right now you can join Luigi, and Gooigi, for just $49.99 at Amazon, saving you $10 off its MSRP of $59.99. And that includes access to the up to 8-player multi-player fun to boot. Buy it if: ✅ You played the first two games

✅ You love Luigi

✅ You love the Ghostbusters film franchise

✅ You want to play the multi-player



Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic platforming Super Mario games

❌ You prefer Mario to Luigi



UK: £34.95 at Amazon

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The remake of this iconic, and genre-defining RPG feels at home on the Switch, especially as the original released on Nintendo hardware. But right now, the HD-2D Remake is more worthy of picking up for your handheld as it's dropped to its lowest ever price so far. At $49.99, it may only be a dollar short of its first discount from the month before, but being able to grab this showstopping RPG for under $50 is nothing short of a bargain. Buy it if: ✅ You love the Dragon Quest series

✅ You're a big Akira Toriyama fan

✅ You want to experience the series for the first time

✅ You love old-school turn-based RPG combat



Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer action-adventure RPGs

❌ You don't like HD-2D games



UK: £37.19 at Amazon

Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $50.90 at Amazon

Save over $9 - One of the most recent Switch releases, Mario and Luigi Brothership is a return to the hilarious, and equally fun world of the Mario and Luigi RPGs. It's over $9 saving may be low, but it's still worth sticking in your Nintendo Switch - especially if you grew up playing the RPG series on your GBA, DS, and 3DS back in the day. Buy it if: ✅ You love the Mario & Luigi RPG series

✅ You love turn-based combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer platforming Mario games

❌ You don't have the time to invest in an RPG



UK: £39.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $55 at Amazon

Save $14.99 - Most die-hard Zelda fans will have already grabbed Tears of the Kingdom, but if you finished Breath of the Wild and missed out on this compelling sequel, it's not just $55, saving you $14.99 of its MSRP of $69.99. And if you take this old-age Zelda gaming fan's word for it, it's a huge step up from its predecessor. Buy it if: ✅ You played (and loved) Breath of the Wild

✅ You love building mechanics in games

✅ You want to continue the Breath of the Wild story

✅ You prefer 3D Zelda over classic top-down Zelda Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't get into Breath of the Wild

❌ You miss classic Zelda dungeons



UK: £44.99 at Amazon

