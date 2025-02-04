The Atari 7800+ is down to a new record low price for those of you who didn't grow up with an NES

It's safe to say the Atari 7800 wasn't everyone's childhood console. Otherwise, I'd probably be looking forward to a contemporary successor to the Lynx releasing this summer rather than the Switch 2 (shudders). But hey, there's a lot to love about the iconic game company's '80s system, and its recent remake just dropped to an all new record low price.

If you've been eyeing up the Atari 7800+ since its launch, you'll want to jump over to Amazon and pick one up for $101.40. That's 22% off its usual $129.99 for those of you with an aversion to math, so it's safe to say you're getting a good chunk off one of last year's best retro consoles. Considering the going rate for an old-new stock NES Mini at the retailer right now is around $150, that ain't half bad.

In the box, you'll be treated to the Atari 7800+ itself, a new-fangled wireless version of the CX78 controller, and a copy of Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest. That's a sequel to the classic caper Crystal Castles that you likely haven't played since it's actually a 2017 homebrew, meaning you even get to play something fresh instead of immediately reaching for old carts.

Atari 7800+ console | $129.99 $101.40 at Amazon

Save $28.59 - Now sitting just above $100, this is the cheapest price I've spotted the Atari 7800+ for yet. Not only is this the first discount of the year, but it's really the first time it has managed to drop outside of a brief blip last year. Even taking that into account, the retro console homage has never been cheaper. Buy it if: ✅ You love old Atari games

✅ You want to play real cartridges

✅ You don't have an original console Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use the old system

❌ You want to play 5200 games

❌ You're looking to run ROMs Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Atari 7800+?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Designed to replicate the original console rather than just be a mini homage, the Atari 7800+ is for those of you who miss physical cartridges. I'm very much in that camp, and the fact I can reach for my old stack of 2600 and 7800 games, whack them into the top slot, and immediately start playing some old favorites is invaluable.

Could I simply get my original Atari 7800 out and, y'know, play the same games? Well, yes, but I'd also then need to hook up its old RF cable to my new gaming TV and deal with a less than stellar signal. Rather than dealing with that nonsense, the Atari 7800+ opts for HDMI output that'll beam its old emulated graphics to displays in 720p, making it one of the sharpest ways to officially enjoy the console's back catalog.

You eagle eyed retro enjoyers out there may have just noticed the word "emulated" and immediately switched off. Before you write off the Atari 7800+ as a cheap emulation device, just know that it uses a blend of reliable software based emulators to provide near perfect compatibility, and you won't have to touch any settings or ROMs to get the machine up and running. If it weren't for the brief loading screen upon jamming a cart into the system, you'd probably end up thinking this is using hardware alone to run your games, and that's part of what makes it so special.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

To play devil's advocate, its dedication to the (8)bit is a bit of a drawback for me. By aiming for a simple pre-baked emulation setup, the Atari 7800+ avoids offering up customizable settings beyond a few simple visual options like 50Hz and a bilinear filter. I would have loved to have seen a few extras like scanline variations, CRT effects, and even more practical features like save states make the cut. But alas, this gadget keeps functionality pretty close to the original '80s machine.

Perhaps my biggest gripe with the 7800+ is the fact it doesn't support 5200 games. Yes, that's perhaps unreasonable since it's not a tribute to that failed console, but as a retro enthusiast from sunny Scotland, my chances to pick up an original of that console are limited since it only got a US release. I do still have approachable options like the Atari 400 Mini since it runs 5200 ROMs, but I'd have absolutely loved if the company found a way to support the middle console's carts.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Okay, maybe I'm being unreasonable, and I think my disappointment stems from the fact the 7800+ is pretty similar to the Atari 2600+. The main difference between both releases is the aesthetic, as the former mimics the '70s woodgrain legend that is the grandfather of contemporary consoles. As I touched on previously, you are getting a wireless CX78 gamepad this time around, which is maybe a little easier to wrangle than the mushy old joystick. But other than that, deciding between the systems will come down to your own personal nostalgia.

Even with a discount, the Atari 7800+ is on the pricey side, but it's a beautifully detailed replica of the original console that'll serve collectors and fans well. Any piece of tech that aids preservation is a good'n in my book, and if it's been years since you had a shot of classics like Ninja Golf, Berzerk, or Bounty Bob Strikes Back, you'll want to jump on this deal ASAP.

Look, I know your kids want to play Sonic and Mario, but I think making them play Chunky Egg instead is character building.

