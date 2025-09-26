The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is now the same price as the iPhone 17, but should it be the gamer's choice?

I'll get right to it. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro sports a higher refresh rate display, more RAM, and a larger display than the iPhone 17 and it did all that on release two years ago. That means it's ripe for discounts, and Amazon hasn't disappointed this week.

You're spoilt for choice if you've got $799.99 to spend on a new phone this weekend. Amazon has dropped the $1,199.99 ROG Phone down to $799.99 for $400 off and the iPhone 17 is ready to order at Apple for the same price. Steer clear of Apple and you'll net one of the best gaming phones of the last couple of years for its lowest ever price, but the numbers aren't the only thing to consider here.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is down to a brand new record-low price this week, with a $799.99 tag that matches the newly released iPhone 17. It's only ever dropped to the $900s in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize screen speed over pixel density

✅ You need more storage

✅ You need a bigger display Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize camera quality

iPhone 17 | $799 at Apple

The latest iPhone is now available to order direct at Apple, with $799 getting you a 256GB base device (and trade-in credit available). Buy it if: ✅ You already have other Apple devices

✅ You prioritize a slick operating system

✅ You want an everyday device Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the highest framerates possible

I'm not bashing the iPhone 17. In fact, it's the only release that has made me second-guess my current iPhone 13 Pro. However, with both options sitting at the exact same price right now, the question of overall value takes over.

After all, the iPhone 17 is a neat device - but it's not a gaming-first powerhouse, and that's exactly where Asus sets its sights. Anyone looking for an everyday device with a pretty OS and a backlog of Apple-ecosystem tech in the cupboard should be taking a wide step away from the ROG Phone 8 Pro, but if you're looking to push more demanding games further Asus could be your best bet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro vs iPhone 17 Header Cell - Column 0 Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro iPhone 17 Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (octacore, up to 3.4GHz) Apple A19 (hexacore, up to 4.26GHz) RAM 16GB 8GB Storage 512GB 256GB Screen size 6.78-inch 6.3-inch Display AMOLED Super Retina XDR OLED Refresh rate 165Hz 120Hz Resolution 1080 x 2400 1206 x 2622 Battery 5,500mAh 3,692mAh Camera 50MP Wide, 32MP Telephoto, 13MP Ultrawide, 32MP Front 48MP Wide, 48MP Ultrawide, 18MP Front

These are the topline specs.

The iPhone 17 does pack a more powerful punch in its 4.26GHz chipset, a large enough increase in sustained speeds to have the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the back foot. Individual chip speeds are far from the full story, though.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro has heaps of cooling tech dedicated to avoid throttling and 16GB RAM to its name as well. Apple's device is leaner in its offerings, but its operating system doesn't require as much grunt to stay slick. You're weighing up brute force vs efficiency in terms of sheer performance and Asus has the battery and raw power to see you through.

It may be the screen that sways you towards the ROG Phone as well.

A 165Hz refresh rate is more than enough to see you through lighter and more demanding games without visible stuttering. Asus was well ahead of its time with this panel, and Apple is only just catching up with 120Hz. You're also getting more screen real estate with the ROG Phone, bumping up to 6.78-inches compared to the iPhone's 6.3-inch panel.

But then we look at the rest of those specs. The iPhone 17 offers a higher resolution display with a heavier pixel density compared to Asus's device. That means crisper visuals overall. Considering only a few games will push past 120Hz these days, that sharpness could be more valuable than unnecessary speed.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

There are other factors that you won't find in a spec list, though.

The leap over to Android is a lot smaller these days, but it's still a completely new operating system and Asus adds its own layer on top that will need some relearning as well. The iPhone 17 also comes with a longer-term stability plan - my iPhone 13 Pro is still receiving updates to this day. Android models come with less of a support guarantee and this model is already nearly two years old.

Oh, but the ROG Phone 8 Pro has touch triggers.

This is a feature specific to dedicated gaming phones - you won't find it on any mainstream flagship devices. In practice, these little capacitive panels at the top of the device leave room for your fingers to stay on the screen in a variety of different game genres.

They're essentially built-in shoulder buttons for your phone, and are indispensable for some gamers. There's also a cute little customizable dot matrix display on the back, just saying.

iPhone 17 vs Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro: which should you buy

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Ultimately, it comes down to how demanding your games are and how far you want to push them. The iPhone 17 has the stronger chip, but hasn't been built with the burst performance needs and cooling tech required for heavy-load gaming. Instead, it's a more casual everyday device with a more resolution-focused display that just so happens to be able to handle App Store heavy hitters.

It's Apple's best contender for an actual 'gaming phone' so far, but it's not as flashy as the older ROG Phone.

On the flip side, that extra RAM, screen space, and storage isn't going to buy you better efficiency overall or a slick operating system. Apple's OS is renowned for a reason, it's simple, mostly intuitive (RIP Photos App), and fits an entire luxury ecosystem.

If you're buying a phone for competitive, demanding games, take the ROG Phone 8 Pro for a spin. If you just want a new everyday phone and you often dive into longer gameplay sessions, Apple's clinched it this generation.

