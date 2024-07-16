The 10th generation iPad is now more affordable than ever, dropping below $300 for the first time this Prime Day

This 10th-gen iPad Prime Day deal drops one of the latest iPads to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

If you've had your eyes on a new iPad but those same eyes are watering at the sight of the price tags on some of the higher end models, this is the Prime Day iPad deal for you. It's the cheapest version of the 10th generation iPad models, and even at its full price of $349, it's a bargain for what you get. Today, though, you'll be walking away with a record-low $299 sale price at Amazon. That's a full $50 discount, and the first of its kind that we've seen.

Apple's handheld has come a long, long way from its early days as a basic streaming screen, and now we confidently rank some models among the best gaming tablets money can buy. We're at the point now where even the entry level iPad packs plenty of power for mobile gaming, thanks to its A14 Bionic chip, 10.9" liquid retina display, and 64 gigs of memory.

Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on a 10th generation iPad. That alone is deal-worthy enough, but the fact that - even at full price - the entry level 10th-gen iPad is already a pretty good bargain, makes this one of the best Prime Day iPad deals we've seen so far. Specs: A14 Bionic chip | 64 GB | 10.9" liquid retina display Buy it if: ✅ You're shopping for a new iPad on a budget

✅ You need something for gaming, school, and light tasks

✅ You don't want to buy used Don't buy it if: ❌ You need the performance of a higher end model



Should you buy the 10th generation iPad?

The 10th gen iPad launched in a funny position. Apple kept the older (and cheaper) 9th generation model on the shelves as well as the slightly more expensive iPad Air. That meant this latest base model didn't have much of a home. Sure, it's great for streaming Netflix, catching up on a few emails, tapping through some arcade games, and writing the odd note, but so is the 9th gen.

At $299 the 10th gen iPad makes far more sense for those after an everyday device. This is one of the weaker specs currently still on the market, but it makes up for it over the older device. It's got a slightly larger screen, a USB-C connection rather than lightning, and a skinnier bezel design that does away with the home button. That makes for a far more modern feeling device, alongside the boosted internals.

Of course, there's no comparison between the entry level 10th-gen iPad and the performance you get from the best gaming laptops, and likewise, if you're a designer or artist, or plan to run a lot of high-demand applications, it's worth it to splurge on the iPad Pro or the middle-ground iPad Air.

