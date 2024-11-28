Stop telling me I'm out of space! Here are the no-fuss PS5 SSDs I'd recommend this Black Friday

Maybe I have anger issues, but whenever I buy a new game that I'm so excited to play, nothing makes me want to turn super sayain more than the PS5 telling me that I'm out of storage space. "Well why does your OS bloat take up some of my internal space - why don't you delete something", I'll say to my TV.

Fortunately, I have the joy of testing PS5 SSDs for a living, so that scenario happens less frequently nowadays, which is probably a good thing so that my neighbors don't hear me and think I'm losing my mind. I'm going to make your life simple this Black Friday, and tell you the easy-to-install, no research needed, fast and spacious SSD deals you need for the PS5 this Black Friday. I'll start with my favorite of the year, which is Corsair's MP600 Elite, currently down to just $79.99 at Amazon.

This Black Friday PS5 SSD deal is probably the first I'd point you toward because it's one of the most low-maintenance drives I've maybe ever used. Its 1TB form has been at this price for a while, but that's no bad thing because all the others have been trying to come up with price tags that low. For a 1TB drive, this is all you'll need - just pull off your console's faceplate, slot this in, and you'll be good to go.

Corsair MP600 Elite 1TB | $104.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - My favorite SSD from this year has been sitting at a great price for a month or so now, and all the other big SSD brands are only just catching up to its value. If you want a simple and very quick SSD for PS5, look no further. Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the best SSDs of 2024

✅ 1TB is enough

✅ Fast performance is important to you Don't buy it if: ❌ You already own a heatsink Price check: Walmart: $79.99 | Best Buy: OOS UK: £69.99 at Amazon



For most players, 1TB will be more than enough space to start hoarding games like a dragon and not run out of space. But, if you play a few games that have abnormally large install demands like S.T.AL.K.E.R. 2, Call of Duty, or even Baldur's Gate 3, you're going to eat into that 1TB SSD for PS5 pretty quickly.

If you want to go a step up and grab a 2TB drive, you're in luck, because they're some of the best value Black Friday SSD deals available this year. Again, for a total lack of fuss, I'd point you towards the WD Black SN850X, because its Heatsink version (designed for PS5) is down to $133 at Amazon.

WD Black SN850X 2TB | $157 $133.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - This may not seem like a big discount, but that's because I've compared it to its average price at Amazon, which is a much more honest representation of how much this SSD usually goes for. Compared to last year, when SSDs were going way cheaper, this was $10 less pricey, at its lowest price ever. This deal is really good for SSD prices in 2024. Buy it if: ✅ You want 2TB for as cheap as possible

✅ You want great loading times

✅ You want a trusted brand for PS5 Don't buy it if: ❌ You could do with slower loading times

❌ You want even more space Price check: $134 at Walmart | $229 at Best Buy UK: £129 at Amazon

I would never really recommend an 8TB drive to PS5 players, even if the console can now accept SSDs that gargantuan. You're just so unlikely to use that much space - last year I checked how many terabytes the entire Game Pass library would swallow up, and it was around 11TB in total. For PS5 players, the entire PS Plus collection would probably add up to less than that, so it wouldn't really be worth spending the money on an 8TB model.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

4TB drives, however, are beginning to become more viable because, during big sales events like Black Friday, they get a lot more affordable. Take the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB, for instance, which isn't sitting at its lowest-ever price, but is sitting at a super reasonable $269 at Amazon. That gives you so, so much space to play with, and will probably last you the rest of the PS5's life before you need to think about deleting another game.

This one comes without a heatsink, so it's not quite as no-fuss as the other options on this list. But the competing 4TB models with heatsinks are so much more expensive, this is really your best bet if you want to go big or go home. All you'll need to do is grab one of the best PS5 heatsinks to keep it cool, and those usually cost under $20.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $195 - 4TB is as large as I'd recommend for the PS5, but if you want a drive that will mean you never need to delete a game again, this is the one to go for. The Samsung 990 Pro is our favorite SSD overall right now, and seeing it under $300 is still a serious novelty. Buy it if: ✅ You never want to delete a game again

✅ You can swing the budget for it

✅ You want the best SSD going



Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to add your own heatsink

❌ You don't care about read/write speeds Price check: $269.99 at Best Buy | $269.99 at Walmart UK: £224.99 at Amazon

