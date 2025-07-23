No Donkey Kong Bananza isn't going to fill my Switch's storage, but my screenshots might

My Nintendo Switch 2 won't yet tell me how many hours I've spent pulverising my way through Donkey Kong Bananza, but I bet it's up there. I have to admit that while I am slowly but surely making my way down through the Planet's Core, I've spent most of my time dressing up DK and Pauline in various cute outfits and taking photos as I go.

My Switch 2 photo gallery is now overrun with screenshots, and it's getting a little out of hand. On their own, the images don't take up too much space, but it does start to add up when I've already got Mario Kart World and some of my older digital Switch game library on the Ninty machine at all times.

Luckily, I prepared for moments like this. Before I began my Donkey Kong Bananza adventure on launch day, I made sure that one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards was popped into the card slot hidden under the gaming handheld's kickstand, and I'm glad it was.

Now, not only can I take as many screenshots of DK as I want without the fear of clogging up the Switch 2's measly storage, but my Switch 2 is better prepared for the influx of new games I'll be downloading this week - Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Jamboree and No Sleep For Kaname Date here I come!

Samsung 256GB SD Express Card | $59.99 at Best Buy

With this 256GB microSD Express Card in my Switch 2, I've not only had plenty of space for the 8.5GB game, but I've been able to take as many Donkey Kong Bananza screenshots as my heart desires. Even better, my Switch 2 is now better prepared than ever for upcoming games from No Sleep For Kaname Date to Pokemon Z-A launching later this year. UK: £49.95 at Amazon

I love a good screenshot, but I didn't quite grasp just how much I'd love taking photos of DK in his various different outfits. In Donkey Kong Bananza, my current DK is looking extra stylish with rosey pink fur, black shorts, and a holographic bow-tie, and I can't help but take a myriad of photos each time I find a new banana, as he looks more adorable than ever.

With Mario Kart World already taking up 21.9GB of my Switch 2's storage, having the ability to have my DKB screenshots save automatically to the microSD Express Card has meant I can press the screen capture button as many times as I want without the fear of having to manage all the installed games on the handheld - and it's been a huge relief.

The 256GB onboard storage of my Switch 2 isn't full quite yet, but I'm pretty prone to needing to have as much of my existing library on my system as possible. I never quite know what Switch game I'm in the mood for, so ensuring titles like Pokemon Unite or the new Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library are always installed and easily accessible is a must, and the Switch 2 SD card has also made that possible.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card might be one of the best Switch accessories I've gathered for my handheld so far, but it's undeniable how pricey it and the other express cards out there are. At $59.99 at Amazon, all of that extra storage is almost as much as a brand-new Switch 2 game, which is pretty staggering when you realize that the Samsung card only provides you with 256GB of extra space.

If the price is putting you off, you can pick up a smaller 128GB microSD Express Card from brands like PNY for $44.99 at Amazon, or save even more by using an older SD card you happen to have lying around. You won't be able to save actual games on the latter as only the Express cards let you do that. But cheap 256GB cards like this Amazon Basics card for $17.21 will still give you that extra space for all your screenshots and game clips without taking a big chunk out of your bank account.

On the bright side, I have no doubt that Express cards will get cheaper over time, the older the tech gets. The same thing happened for previous SD cards, which continually get cheaper and cheaper to the point where you can even get 1TB worth of storage starting from $67 at Amazon, which was unheard of when the original Switch launched eight years ago. In the meantime, there's at least a few cheaper options out there for fellow Switch 2 screenshot fans.

More of my favorite Bananza Switch 2 accessories...

Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets for even more accessories to complete your new Switch 2 gaming setup. Be sure to also check out our where to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 hub if you haven't yet got one to call your own.