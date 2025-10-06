These retro gadgets could soon vanish at Amazon, so I'd pick them up even without a Prime Day price cut

I don't know about you, but I normally end up spending Prime Day eyeing up all the best retro consoles. While Amazon's event naturally doesn't include any original systems, it does offer up price cuts on new gadgets that'll help you replay classic capers. However, even "modern" devices will one day be classed as oldies, and there are a few that could be on borrowed time.

By that, I mean that there are a couple of specific discontinued retro consoles that are still available at Amazon. Since they're still sitting pretty at the retailer, there's every chance they could be given the Prime Day gaming deals treatment this year, but that in turn could lead to any remaining stock finally drying up.

Prime Day discounts are never a guarantee, so I've picked out three retro gadgets that I'd grab now rather than waiting for small discounts. Don't get me wrong, these consoles and handhelds are worth keeping an eye on throughout Big Deal Days, but I'm also wary that if stock dwindles, sellers may end up hiking prices rather than cutting them.

An excellent mini arcade Neo Geo Mini Check Amazon Check Walmart View at Amazon US It's a miracle that the Neo Geo Mini is still available at Amazon, especially given that it arrived back in 2018. Yet, not only can you buy one new, but it's actually available for a chunk under MSRP. Still, I'd welcome a further Prime Day price cut, and even a small extra discount would make this tiny arcade machine an absolute steal. While its buttons and stick aren't as nice as newer small cabinets, its HDMI output and USB controller support make it an incredible plug-and-play system. Pros 40 built-in games

HDMI output

USB controller support Cons Controls lack micro switches

Screen is pretty small A great handheld homage Zelda: Game & Watch $59.99 at Walmart Check Amazon I'm still mad that we got Game & Watch recreations back in 2021 rather than a Game Boy remake. However, the Zelda handheld specifically is well worth grabbing while it's still around, as there's every chance it'll become a coveted collector's item. While it screams novelty, it actually makes for a highly portable way to play the original NES adventures and Link's Awakening, not to mention its battery lasts way longer than you'd expect. Pros Super portable

Authentic Game & Watch controls

Surprisingly battery life Cons Only three games built in A classic microcomputer C64 Mini $28.28 at Walmart $213.40 at Lowe's $213.40 at Lowe's Check Amazon Despite releasing eight years ago, the original C64 is still available at Amazon, and I still use it to play Commodore 64 classics. It's far from perfect, but it's hard to grumble with a device that can plug straight into your TV or monitor via HDMI, includes 64 iconic releases, and allows you to run your own backups. You can even learn make your own programs in BASIC if you plug in a keyboard, meaning you can develop games like it's 1982. Pros 64 built in games

Great miniaturised details

Can run backups Cons Keyboard isn't functional

Micro USB for power

How to hunt for retro consoles this Prime Day

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

By rights, Prime Day should be a great time to pick up plug-and-play retro consoles, mini arcade machines, and handhelds at Amazon. For what it's worth, I normally end up sharing a few record lows during the event, but there are a few tricks that can help prevent you from paying over the odds.

The first applies to those of you looking for original retro consoles, as some sellers may use Prime Day as an excuse to offer up faux price cuts. By that, I mean I've witnessed resellers heavily discount OG hardware that's already massively inflated, which in turn makes it look like an incredible offer. In reality, the price is normally either simply down to the going rate or slightly higher than other second-hand sites like eBay. Simply put, I'd say there's no such thing as a Prime Day discount on vintage systems, and Amazon's sale isn't going to help you get them for less.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If it's new devices that run retro games you're after, there are also various things to check before clicking buy. The first is that you're looking at the cheapest available listing, as Amazon search can be a little tricky. You'll sometimes see the exact same console or handheld listed by multiple sellers, and the prices can vary massively. Ideally, you'll want to choose the listing with free delivery and the lowest tag, but it's always worth looking at non-Prime options just in case the total cost is cheaper.

I've also noticed that some listings at Amazon for discontinued retro consoles can end up obscured. The retailer will occasionally avoid "featuring" specific options because it believes the price is higher than the going rate, but it's sometimes the result of a glitch or because the price is above MSRP. The latter largely applies to discontinued gadgets that are indeed more expensive, but can occasionally be cheaper than the going rate on the second-hand market.

When it comes to hunting for Prime Day deals on both retro consoles and other gadgets, you'll always want to double-check price history. I'd specifically make sure that your desired item is at least near its lowest ever price using sites like CamelCamelCamel, and looking back at last year's record lows makes for a good indicator of what to expect.

