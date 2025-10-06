These retro gadgets could soon vanish at Amazon, so I'd pick them up even without a Prime Day price cut

These discontinued retro consoles could be on borrowed time.

Neo Geo Mini on left, C64 mini on right, and Zelda: Game and Watch in centre on woodgrain desk with plant in backdrop next to Big Foot Squishmallow.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I don't know about you, but I normally end up spending Prime Day eyeing up all the best retro consoles. While Amazon's event naturally doesn't include any original systems, it does offer up price cuts on new gadgets that'll help you replay classic capers. However, even "modern" devices will one day be classed as oldies, and there are a few that could be on borrowed time.

By that, I mean that there are a couple of specific discontinued retro consoles that are still available at Amazon. Since they're still sitting pretty at the retailer, there's every chance they could be given the Prime Day gaming deals treatment this year, but that in turn could lead to any remaining stock finally drying up.

Prime Day discounts are never a guarantee, so I've picked out three retro gadgets that I'd grab now rather than waiting for small discounts. Don't get me wrong, these consoles and handhelds are worth keeping an eye on throughout Big Deal Days, but I'm also wary that if stock dwindles, sellers may end up hiking prices rather than cutting them.

How to hunt for retro consoles this Prime Day

Neo Geo Mini plugged into LG OLED C4 TV with King of Fighters gameplay on screen and hand holding 8Bitdo controller.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

By rights, Prime Day should be a great time to pick up plug-and-play retro consoles, mini arcade machines, and handhelds at Amazon. For what it's worth, I normally end up sharing a few record lows during the event, but there are a few tricks that can help prevent you from paying over the odds.

The first applies to those of you looking for original retro consoles, as some sellers may use Prime Day as an excuse to offer up faux price cuts. By that, I mean I've witnessed resellers heavily discount OG hardware that's already massively inflated, which in turn makes it look like an incredible offer. In reality, the price is normally either simply down to the going rate or slightly higher than other second-hand sites like eBay. Simply put, I'd say there's no such thing as a Prime Day discount on vintage systems, and Amazon's sale isn't going to help you get them for less.

Atari 2600+ console next to original system

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If it's new devices that run retro games you're after, there are also various things to check before clicking buy. The first is that you're looking at the cheapest available listing, as Amazon search can be a little tricky. You'll sometimes see the exact same console or handheld listed by multiple sellers, and the prices can vary massively. Ideally, you'll want to choose the listing with free delivery and the lowest tag, but it's always worth looking at non-Prime options just in case the total cost is cheaper.

I've also noticed that some listings at Amazon for discontinued retro consoles can end up obscured. The retailer will occasionally avoid "featuring" specific options because it believes the price is higher than the going rate, but it's sometimes the result of a glitch or because the price is above MSRP. The latter largely applies to discontinued gadgets that are indeed more expensive, but can occasionally be cheaper than the going rate on the second-hand market.

When it comes to hunting for Prime Day deals on both retro consoles and other gadgets, you'll always want to double-check price history. I'd specifically make sure that your desired item is at least near its lowest ever price using sites like CamelCamelCamel, and looking back at last year's record lows makes for a good indicator of what to expect.

Phil Hayton
