"The very best produced in recent years" - I can't believe I've got a reason to buy another C64 Mini, and it's not just because it's "back in black"

The C64 Mini is coming "back in black," as you can now pre-order an all-new version of the plug-and-play console in a brand-new colorway. Unlike the original beige 2017 version, this baby Commodore 64 will be the "first console dedicated to the showcase of the exceptional creativity of modern C64 developers," and that is helping me look past its exuberant price tag.

Available to pre-order right now for $119.99 at Amazon, the C64 Mini Black Edition is pretty expensive. Not only is it $50 more than the original version, but you can actually still grab the beige one for $54.99. It also happens to be more expensive than most of the best retro consoles with plug-and-play abilities out there, including the company's own Atari 400 Mini system.

The black version of the C64 Mini hits all the same notes as the 2017 model, serving as a way to play Commodore 64 games at 720p via HDMI. However, unlike the beige model, you're getting 25 "new" adventures by modern developers, all while still having the option to load your personal collection using a USB drive. UK: £89.99 at Amazon Release date: October 24, 2025

So, what gives with the new price tag? Well, Retro Games Ltd is dubbing the C64 Mini Black Edition as a "special edition" console, just like the upcoming Pac-Man Atari 2600+ that's up for pre-order. I suspect that's only half the story, since ongoing US tariffs are driving up the price of consoles and gaming handhelds across the board, but there is perhaps another, more wholesome explanation too.

As mentioned above, the C64 Mini Black edition features 25 modern neo classic games that Retro Games Ltd calls "the very best produced in recent years." These are homebrew adventures that have earned the highest ratings from the Commodore 64 community, rather than original '80s releases. Therefore, rather than paying licence fees to publishers still clinging onto old games, those funds should be going into the pockets of small indie devs.

THE C64 Mini Black Edition games

A Pig Quest Caren and the Tangled Tentacles Galencia Good Kniight Grid Pix Guns ’N’ Ghosts Hessian Hunter’s Moon Remastered It’s Magic 2 Joe Gunn: Gold Edition Knight ’N’ Grail Metal Warrior Ultra Millie & Molly Nixy and the Seeds of Doom Ooze: The Escape p0 Snake Pains ’N’ Aches Planet Golf Rocky Memphis: The Legend of Atlantis Runn ’N’ Gunn Sam’s Journey Shadow Switcher Spinning Image Steel Ranger Yeti Mountain

I love diving into old, obscure outings, but having already spent over a decade playing backups of physical C64 cassettes on modern hardware, I'm very into the idea of playing new homebrews. Yes, I could just go buy and download each release and use it on the existing mini, but the idea of buying a box with a curated selection all ready to go is pretty charming.

Plus, if you don't have a C64 Mini already, the Black Edition boasts the same perks, including 720p HDMI output, USB drive compatibility for playing your own backups, and overlays like CRT filters. You'll also get a joystick that feels authentically awkward to use, but does use satisfying microswitches.

That said, there is a big microcomputer elephant in the room, and it's not the Black Edition's price. Just last month, YouTuber Christian ‘Peri Fractic’ Simpson revealed that a new Commodore 64 "Ultimate" is on the way. Unlike a plug-and-play console, this new system is a like-for-like replica of the original machine that uses FPGA tech to exactly mimic its hardware, all while using the same keyboard and bread bin housing.

That begs the question: will die-hard C64 fans opt for a black version of the mini console over a full-scale recreation? I'd like to think the retro gaming town is big enough for the two of them, especially since the Commodore 64 Ultimate starts at $299.99. I also see Retro Games Ltd's machine as a collector's item rather than a premium way to play your original collection.

