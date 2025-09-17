My favorite arcade machine is finally coming back to the US, and this time it's Bubble Bobble flavored

Good news, bar-top arcade machine fans, the Evercade Alpha is getting a new Taito version, and pre-orders are now live at Amazon. The Bubble Bobble-flavored cabinet marks the Evercade system's return to the US, as the previously launched Street Fighter 2 and Mega Man variants are pretty hard to find.

Available to pre-order for $259.99 at Amazon, the new Taito Evercade Alpha packs 10 built-in games, including Bubble Bubble, Space Invaders, and New Zealand Story. While the machine is virtually the same as the previous versions, retaining dual cartridge support, an 8-inch IPS screen, and "competition-grade" controls, it borrows aesthetic cues from an original Bubble Bobble cabinet.

Pre-order Evercade Alpha Taito Edition | $259.99 at Amazon

The new Bubble Bobble flavor marks the Evercade Alpha's return to Amazon, meaning US retro players can easily grab the bar-top arcade machine. It comes with 10 games built in, so you won't immediately have to pick up cartridges, but you could potentially play over 500 games on this machine using its joystick and buttons or a USB controller. UK: £229.99 at Argos

I stand by my decision to crown the Evercade Alpha the best retro console for arcade gaming specifically, and I'm hyped to see a new version arrive on the scene. Originally, I was pretty bummed out about the fact that it was MIA at most US retailers, as while the Street Fighter 2 and Mega Man cabinets were available at Amazon UK up until recently, I wasn't able to find many options in the States.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Blaze) (Image credit: Blaze) (Image credit: Blaze) (Image credit: Blaze)

Simply put, I'm hoping the Bubble Bobble Evercade Alpha sticks around for a little longer, as it's a solid way to play a bunch of arcade romps. It's one of the only cabinets out there that uses cartridges, and it can run over 500 classics as a result. It also wields two USB ports at the front for external controllers, and it's actually compatible with most gamepads.

That said, it does let the side down by not including HDMI output, as this is something that could have made it a proper arcade/console hybrid. You can still pitch it up and play games using the IPS screen, and it makes for a cosy way to play controller-friendly outings, but I was admittedly looking for a similar experience to the Sega Astro City Mini and the Neo Geo Mini, both of which can hook up to gaming monitors and TVs.

I want to stress that despite its lack of HDMI out, I still think the Evercade Alpha is the best arcade option in its size and price range. Its illuminated marquee, glowing faux coin slot buttons, and decals are game room eye candy, not to mention the joystick and buttons feel just as nice as a proper full-scale cabinet.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you're specifically looking for a desktop-friendly cabinet that pays tribute to Taito's 1986 platformer, though, you'll also want to check out the Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble machine. It's admittedly not as feature-packed, and it will set you back $259.95 at Amazon, but it squeezes all its authenticity into a much smaller footprint. Put it this way, if you want something that'll look pretty on your gaming desk, or even just a machine that's easy to move and has its own built-in battery, the tiny alternative could be a shout.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors