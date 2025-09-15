8Bitdo's N64 controller keeps getting better, and I just found one for a damn good price

In case you missed it, the upcoming Analogue 3D console's controller is already available to buy, and it's pretty neat. Not only does it pair modern ergonomics with a super faithful take on the OG N64 button layout, but its hall-effect thumbstick ensures you'll never be haunted by stick drift again.

Simply put, the 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller for Analogue 3D deserves the Editor's Choice Award I granted it last month. However, I wouldn't kick yourself for not picking one up at launch, as not only is the white version down to $30.77 from $39.99 at Amazon, but it has since received firmware updates that further boost its thumbstick accuracy.

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller (white) | $39.99 $30.77 at Amazon

Designed to pair with the upcoming Analogue 3D, this reimagined N64 controller will also work with the Switch and your original console if you've got a Bluetooth adapter. I wasn't expecting to see a discount on the gamepad, especially not before its matching system arrives, so I'd snag the white version before it returns to $40. UK: £34.99 at Amazon

It's worth noting that if you're planning to use the 8Bitdo Analogue 3D controller with an actual N64, you'll need a Bluetooth adapter. I'm currently using a Blueretro receiver that's $17 at Aliexpress and supports up to four gamepads, but there is a single-port version for $12 that looks tidier hanging out of the retro console. I've spent hours using the latter and haven't run into any latency or lag issues, so it's well worth a look.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I also don't want you getting the wrong idea about the Analogue 3D controller's latest firmware updates. Yes, 8Bitdo's update means the thumbstick is now practically perfect, especially if you're looking for the same responsiveness as the original gamepad, but the original results still trump most Gamecube-style joysticks out there.

The main issue that plagues modern N64 controllers and mods is the stick readings. If you use benchmarking software, you'll often find that modern sticks have an extremely wide range, so much so that they show up as a square. If you use an OG gamepad with an optical sensor and rotary innards, you'll end up with an octagon pattern with each point sitting at around 45°.

Originally, the 8Bitdo N64 controller was producing higher degree readings on diagonals, and benchmarks weren't exactly like-for-like. The difference is admittedly subtle in platformers and classics like Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but the sensitivity can matter when darting around in Goldeneye, trying to Oddjob judo chop your pals.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

That's where the latest firmware update comes into play, as the 8Bitdo N64 controller benchmarks are now practically identical to the OG joystick. The feel is naturally different since we're talking about a modern hall-effect stick rather than optical-mechanical, but responsiveness and sensitivity are extremely similar. Again, you might not feel a dramatic improvement depending on what you're playing, but it is now that bit closer to perfection.

Image 1 of 3 Before firmware update (Image credit: Phil Hayton) After firmware update (Image credit: Phil Hayton) Original N64 controller (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If you really aren't into the idea of using a Switch Pro-shaped pad with the original Nintendo 64, there are thankfully improved options out there. Recently, I modded an OG N64 controller with a hall-effect thumbstick, and it boasts similar accuracy to the Analogue 3D gamepad. The part is pretty easy to install and will only set you back $14.99 at Amazon, so it is well worth considering if you have a drifty pad already.

Even as a self-proclaimed purist, though, I still think the 8bitdo N64 controller is worth investing in. Sure, you could just use a standard two-stick gamepad and call it a day, but the Analogue 3D accessory's blend of modern ergonomics and old-school Nintendo 64 sensibilities makes for a perfect balance.

