I've been buying streaming gear for almost a decade, here are the gadgets I'd recommend this Prime Day

We've all been there; you're a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed up-and-comer who wants you get into streaming, but your dream of Twitch fame melts before your eyes when you start to add up the heft financial cost of getting started. There's no escaping how pricey streaming gear is, especially if you want to take it seriously and have good production value.

It's for that reason, my entertaining readers, I've put together this list of Prime Day gaming deals that can help you out. Naturally, the deals below will serve folks who have been at it for a while and want some upgrades, and the people who are just starting out.

There are loads of things that can make streaming easier, from a controller to a microphone, to mixers, webcams, and more. As someone who's been playing around with the best gear for streaming for just shy of a decade now, I know that reliability is important here. If you need to splash out on this stuff, it's best to know that you're investing in things that won't let you down or end up making your life harder. You'll be glad to know that I've personally tested a lot of the items below, and if I haven't, one of my most trusted freelancers has.

Without further ado, here are the best deals I've found.

RodeCaster Duo | $499 $479 at Amazon

Save $20 - I'll start with one of my favorite bits of streaming technology from one of the best audio companies out there. The RodeCaster Duo is an all-powerful mixer and audio interface that packs all the power of the famous RodeCaster Pro 2 into a smaller footprint. It seldom sees discounts, but this five-star-worthy mixer is worth every penny for professionals. Buy it if: ✅ You're a professional, or hobbyist

✅ You want the best streaming mixer there is

✅ You will stop at nothing for production value Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a smaller mixer Price check: B&H Photo Video: $499 | Best Buy: $499.99 UK: £429 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano | $99 $72.19 at Amazon

Save $27 - The Blue Yeti Nano is getting older, but I honestly don't care. This is still the best budget microphone out there, and it packs a lot of audio quality into a small package. The Logitech Yeti GX may have replaced it, but for streamers who want to be able to live monitor their voice, this is a much better option. In this Prime Exclusive offer, you're getting it $4 higher than its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for a high-quality budget microphone

✅ You don't mind it being Micro-USB

✅ You want good bass response Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have a younger model Price check: B&H Photo Video: $79.99 | Best Buy: $75.99 UK: £79 at Amazon

Elgato Stream Deck+ | $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Stream Decks have a lot of value beyond content creation. I use mine every day for general use PC tasks, including opening applications, controlling Spotify, and generally hot-keying annoying, repetitive tasks. When streaming though, they make everything so much simpler, and the Elgato Stream Deck+ is one of the best ones out there. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great streaming controller

✅ You want to change scenes at the touch of a button

✅ You want some audio mixing ability too Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have a dedicated audio mixer Price check: B&H Photo Video: $159.99 | Best Buy: $159.99 UK: £139 at Amazon

AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra 2.1 | $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This is one for the pros, or for people looking for futureproofed gear to invest in. The Live Gamer Ultra 2.1 is undoubtedly the best external capture card I've ever used, and its 4K abilities are an absolute steal at this price. Considering it's still under a year old and is still improving thanks to firmware updates, this is such a great time to buy. Buy it if: ✅ You want a 4K capture card with VRR passthrough

✅ You need multi-channel audio capture

✅ You want formatting options for video editing Don't buy it if: ❌ You have no need for 4K recording Price check: Avermedia: $209.99 UK: £193 at Amazon

Rode Streamer X | $399 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - Rode's all-in-one streaming tool is at a new historically low price here. The Rode Streamer X is a capture card, audio interface, and streaming controller, all built into one compact chassis. It's never been cheaper than this, even if it is still a hefty investment to make. Buy it if: ✅ You want a streaming mixer

✅ You want a capture card

✅ You want to cut back investments elsewhere for one convenient device. Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have a dedicated device for either Price check: B&H Photo Video: $399.99 | Best Buy: $399.99 UK: £295 at Amazon

Razer Kiyo Pro | $199.99 $83.59 at Amazon

Save $116 - For the majority of streamers, a 1080p webcam is all you need, and you'll struggle to find better value than the Razer Kiyo Pro. I use the updated Kiyo Pro Ultra, which is undoubtedly the best webcam ever made. If you want a camera with a large sensor that will make you and your background look great in low light, look no further. Its lowest-ever price is $59.99, and while this is still a while off that, it's below its average price of $95. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great 1080p webcam

✅ You can't spend more than $100

✅ You don't need AI tracking features Don't buy it if: ❌ You need something with 4K support Price check: B&H Photo Video: $199.99 | Best Buy: $159.99 UK: £139 at Amazon

Elgato Facecam MK2 | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If your budget can stretch a little further, this is the first-ever price drop for the new Elgato Facecam MK2. When we first tested this webcam, we weren't that impressed, but the firmware updates Elgato delivered improved it enough for us to change our minds. It's now our best pick for overall value in the webcam space. Buy it if: ✅ You want a modern 1080p webcam

✅ You have a bit more of a budget to play with

✅ You don't need higher resolution Don't buy it if: ❌ You want AI tracking features Price check: B&H Photo Video: $119.99 | Best Buy: $119.99 UK: £82.99 at Amazon

Logitech Blue Sona | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Most content creators think of the Shure SM7B when they think of their ideal microphone, but there are amazing alternatives out there worth investing in. Our favorite Shure substitute is the Logitech Blue Sona, and in this limited-time deal, you get it for its lowest-ever price. Buy it if: ✅ You want an excellent XLR microphone

✅ You have an audio interface

✅ You don't have the money to invest in Shure Don't buy it if: ❌ You only have USB-C compatibility right now Price check: B&H Photo Video: $249.99 UK: £270.91 at Amazon

