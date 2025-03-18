Modretro teases FPGA Nintendo 64 console that could solve my current HDMI woes

More than one new N64 could soon emerge on the scene.

Nintendo 64 console next to blue Modretro Chromatic Game Boy handheld on woodgrain desk with Alienware monitor in backdrop next to plant.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

2025 looks to be a big year for the Nintendo 64, as Modretro looks set to make its own FPGA console that will run N64 games. For now, the minds behind last year's Chromatic Game Boy are keeping the specifics under wraps, but I'm excited about the prospect of an affordable system that will help me play all my physical cartridge favorites using HDMI.

Teased via a Tweet by Modretro founder Palmer Luckey, the new Nintendo 64 in question is the "M64." Yes, I see what they did there, but other than two potential logo styles and a cringe Matrix reference, the company has refrained from any other details. What I can tell you is that the system will more than likely use FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) technology to mimic the N64 at a hardware level rather than relying on emulation.

That's exactly the same approach as the Modretro Chromatic, only this time we're talking about a home retro console rather than a gaming handheld. If that Game Boy homage is anything to go by, the M64 should boast a premium metal shell and open-source firmware, but I'm hoping it throws HDMI output into the mix so I can finally ditch my old Frankenstein setup when using modern gaming TVs and monitors.

For those of you unacquainted with the trials and tribulations of playing N64 games in 2025, here's what makes the experience a bit of a pain. By default, Nintendo's retro console only outputs composite and s-video, and some models can't even do the latter. Before we even get to the quality of those, it's worth highlighting that most modern gaming TVs lack the classic yellow, red, and white RCA connectors required to hook up directly, meaning you'll have to use an upscaler like the OSSC.

Retro gaming upscalers are pretty expensive, and while the OSSC is the cheapest of the bunch, it can't natively encode composite. That means if you want to use that specific line doubler to upscale to 4K and use an HDMI cable, you'll need an additional gadget to translate the signal.

You can mod your system to tap into the N64's hidden RGB signal, meaning you'll get a cleaner output than blurry composite and can easily hook into RGB scart upscalers. However, that's not going to work if you have a PAL Nintendo 64, as only US and Japanese NTSC consoles are compatible with available mods. Oh, that's unless you've got a French PAL version of Ninty's console, as that has the right signal within for some reason. Got a sore head yet? Me too.

Image 1 of 2
Yellow, white, and red RCA composite phono cables with black S-video connection on woodgrain desk.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What I'm getting at is that with new FPGA consoles like the Analogue 64 and Modretro's M64 in the pipeline, playing your original cartridges in HD over HDMI is about to become far less of a pain. Don't get me wrong, I've been playing Zelda ROM hacks using an N64 flash cart exclusively on a tiny CRT recently, so I can get by without using modern screens. But, most of you out there are sensible enough to just have new screens in your home, and being able to access your physical collection will be far easier using a single cable.

I am somewhat curbing my excitement for the Modretro M64 until the company shares some more deets. Pricing and its actual features will determine whether it can actually take on the Analogue 64 and steal some of its retro thunder later this year, and there's a chance that we won't see a final console release for some time.

