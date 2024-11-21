I've been tracking Best Buy Black Friday deals for five years - these are the 21 gaming sales I wouldn't miss this week

Best Buy Black Friday deals for gamers (Image credit: Future)

Best Buy has unleashed its full wave of Black Friday deals today, and I've been scouring those shelves all morning. A few Chrome-crashes and several cups of coffee later, and I've found all the biggest deals for gamers on the tech and games I'd actually recommend grabbing this holiday season. I've filtered every single Best Buy Black Friday deal down to a shortlist of 21 of the hottest offers across PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

We're talking games, controllers, keyboards, mice, laptops, handhelds and... a lot of gaming headsets. Audio is looking like an early winner in this year's sale with a massive roster of some of the best cups I've tested dropping to their lowest prices yet. I've been covering Black Friday Best Buy deals for five years now, and even I'm impressed by the breadth of this year's sale.

I've personally vetted every entry on this list, which means I've either reviewed, played, or had hands-on time with each product you'll find below. That's how I started on my journey to find the biggest offers - piling 128 tabs onto a struggling laptop. From there, it's price checking time. I've searched the web for anyone offering a lower price than Best Buy and struck any deal off the list that has been cheaper in the recent past. That leaves us with 21 offers right now, but stay tuned for more.

I'll be taking you through the whole Best Buy Black Friday sale with live updates this week. I fully expect more offers to come our way, so remember to check in.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale at a glance

My top picks

1. Hori D-Pad Controller (L) | $27.99 $16.79 at Best Buy

Save $11.20 - Looking for a cheap Joy-Con replacement? Best Buy has the Hori D-Pad controller available for a record-low $16.79 sales price right now. Perfect for Mario fans and those who just need a classic d-pad in their lives.

2. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The PS5's very own Avatar game is crashing down to a new record-low price. I've only ever seen this 2024 release above $30 in the past, making today's offer particularly exciting.

3. Balatro Special Edition | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Who doesn't love becoming all-consumed by a small card game? Balatro has taken the world by storm in the last few months, and this Nintendo Switch copy now sits at a record-low price in Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

4. Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Razer Basilisk V3 is best value gaming mouse I've ever tested, and it still sits in my setup today. At $39.99, Best Buy has it at a record-low price today - excellent considering it's been stuck at $49.99 for a few weeks now.

5. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The latest Life Is Strange game just took its first ever discount, kicking that $49.99 MSRP all the way down to $39.99. Perfect for fans and series newcomers.

6. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - After a drop to $49.99 was swept off the shelves last month, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been stuck at MSRP for a good few weeks now. This is only the second time I've seen a major discount on the latest release, but it's gone with a brand new record-low price.



7. Backbone One (USB-C) | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Backbone One remains one of our favorite mobile controllers and this USB-C version is pretty new to the market. It serves both Android and iPhone devices and has just dipped back down to a record-low $69.99 in Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

8. Corsair M75 Wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - With its ambidextrous design and super speedy sensor, the Corsair M75 Wireless is one of my top gaming mice. It's seen its fair share of discounts over the year so far, but they've all bottomed out at $89.99. Best Buy is going $10 further in this year's holiday sale, with a $79.99 rate.



9. Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless | $179.99 $84.99 at Best Buy

Save $95 - Another top product from Corsair here. I was blown away by the feature set inside the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless - it's up there with the best keyboards on the market right now. That value is compounded with this brand new record-low price from Best Buy. Previous discounts have only ever hit $110 in the past.



10. Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 | $99.99 $84.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - I've seen the newer Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 on sale only a couple of times since it launched, but it only ever reached $89.99. Best Buy has an extra $5 off for us this week - excellent if you're after a cheaper wireless headset.

11. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - With its excellent drivers and class-leading microphone, I recommend the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed to most PC gamers looking for a solid set of cups. This is a return to a record-low price I haven't seen since early October.



12. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5x | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Continuing with the headsets theme, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5x is my go-to headset for console players. With its excellent audio and comprehensive EQ preset library it's great value at $129.99 - and even more so at just under $100.



13. Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This is a sale price I've seen quite a bit of over the last few weeks, but the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has never been cheaper than $149.99. In fact, before October kicked off this year's holiday sales this was a $159.99 gamepad even during discounts.



14. Turtle Beach Atlas Air gaming headset | $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I know I'm rambling on about gaming headsets, but it's tough not to add the Turtle Beach Atlas Air to this list. It's just dropped to a brand new record-low price at Best Buy (I've only ever seen it hit $159.99 a couple of times before) and it's by far the most comfortable set of cups I've ever tested.



15. Corsair T3 Rush gaming chair | $319.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Corsair T3 Rush is an older gaming chair, having sat on the market for two years now. However it's just dropped to its lowest price yet at Best Buy with a full $100 off the $319.99 starting rate.



16. Xbox Series S (512GB) | $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The classic Xbox Series S has finally dropped its price, having spent the last year largely bereft of any discounts at all. Best Buy has got the ball rolling here, with a solid $50 discount on the digital-only budget console.



17. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has only been cheaper than this once - and that was over Black Friday two years ago. Since then, this is as low as those numbers go, and it's a rarity to find a $279.99 rate on this device at all. This is the best headset I've ever tested, so while it's more premium the value is certainly there.



18. Razer Enki gaming chair | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Razer's entry-level Enki gaming chair is getting on in years now, but it's still never breached that $400 position. This is the first time I've ever seen it dip to $399.99 - perfect for those after a full Sneki setup.



19. Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is a deal I love writing up. The Asus ROG Ally has been my go-to for PC gaming whenever I'm not testing a gaming laptop (or running more keyboard intensive titles). The handheld is one of the best on the market and Best Buy has just returned to a rare record-low price.



20. Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you think you might need a little extra battery power (and some extra RAM), I'd check out this brand new discount on the Asus ROG Ally X. This is the first time I've ever seen the newer model take a price cut, and it's dropped by $100 no less. I would have fully expected to see a $749.99 rate here this Black Friday.

