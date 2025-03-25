Brand new RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell

News
By published

Dell has launched its next-generation gaming laptop today

Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
(Image credit: Dell)

Dell has just launched its brand new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops, but RTX 5080 configurations of both the 16-inch and 18-inch models available to order today. These rigs start out at $3,199.99 and, while we're waiting on additional RTX 5090 options, represent some of the first next-gen gaming laptops I've seen hitting the shelves so far.

Starting specs feature the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and QHD+ displays, however there are double-RAM and double-storage options available for both models as well. The rigs were introduced at CES this year, marking a return to a previously established line that the brand ultimately gave up three years ago. Considering that range gave us some of the best gaming laptops of its day, things are certainly exciting here.

Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | from $3,199.99 at Dell

Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | from $3,199.99 at Dell
The Alienware 16 Area-51 is now available to order direct from Dell, starting at $3,199.99 for an RTX 5080 configuration. That's complete with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage space.

Buy it if:

You don't need a massive form factor
You want plenty of RAM
You need to travel with your laptop

Don't buy it if:

You want a desktop-focused device

View Deal
Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | from $3,399.99 at Dell

Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | from $3,399.99 at Dell
The larger 18-inch model is only $200 more than the 16-incher and still packs that RTX 5080 GPU with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This is your go-to if you want a little more power in exchange for portability.

Buy it if:

You want the big-screen experience
You keep your laptop on your desk
You want the most out of that RTX 5080

Don't buy it if:

You need to travel with your laptop

View Deal

The Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 also represent the twilight years of the existing range. The M-Series and X-Series are due to whirr into the sunset with the release of these machines (and upcoming Aurora rigs), though RTX 40-Series configurations can still be found on the shelves today.

While the original Area-51 label carried the promise of extra upgradeability in those early years, the rebooted line seemingly goes all in on power. With both the 16-inch and 18-inch models slated to offer both the RTX 5080 GPU we're seeing in today's release and RTX 5090 specs, these could well become the best Alienware laptops on the market by the time the year is out.

They join Razer's Blade 16 and Blade 18, as well as a suite of MSI gaming laptops, as the only RTX 50-Series machines to have made their way to store shelves so far, though we're not quite at release day yet. While you can secure your laptop today, shipping dates currently span from mid-April to the start of May.

Of course, I'm also expecting plenty more of the best Asus gaming laptops to join the best Razer laptops on the RTX 50-Series shelves shortly. Or, if you're going down the desktop route, check out the best gaming PCs on the market right now.

See more PC Gaming News
TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop
Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops make a return at CES
MSI Vector gaming laptop on a blue background with pre-order badge
MSI's RTX 50-Series gaming laptops are now available to pre-order and prices start from just $1,599
Razer Blade 16 2025 on a green background
Razer launches new Blade 16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 - but that AMD Ryzen AI CPU might do more heavy lifting
Alienware Area 51 gaming PC sitting on white surface
A new Alienware Aurora 2025 model is coming, but I'm more interested in its Area 51 sibling that takes a "DIY approach to desktops"
Asus gaming laptops on display for CES 2025
Every gaming laptop announced at CES 2025: all 31 rigs compared
Alienware Aurora R16 PC sitting on black desk at an angle with blue RGB lights on
I wouldn't normally recommend an RTX 4090 PC this close to the RTX 5090 launch, but this Alienware PC deal is tempting
Latest in Laptops
Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
Brand new RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Acer Nitro V 14 gaming laptop on a wooden desk
Acer Nitro V 14 review: "a solid value proposition… if you can find one"
Razer Blade 18 side showing ports
The new Razer Blade 18 comes with the world's first 18-inch dual-mode display, and it's up for pre-order today
MSI Vector gaming laptop on a blue background with pre-order badge
MSI's RTX 50-Series gaming laptops are now available to pre-order and prices start from just $1,599
Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop with Alienware M16 R2 on a wooden desk
Alienware X16 vs Alienware M16: which Dell rig should you choose?
Latest in News
Moana in Moana 2
Disney Plus finally adds heavily requested feature, and we're surprised it took this long
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
Brand new RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners changed the way they introduce Abby so fans don’t get "spoiled in between seasons": "It felt appropriate to give viewers that context right off the bat"
More about laptops
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk

RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2025: everything to expect this year
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector&#039;s Edition items with PS5 version of the game

Where to buy the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition bundle ahead of the PS5 release date
See more latest
Most Popular
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector&#039;s Edition items with PS5 version of the game
Where to buy the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition bundle ahead of the PS5 release date
Moana in Moana 2
Disney Plus finally adds heavily requested feature, and we're surprised it took this long
Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination: Bloodlines drops new trailer with a first look at the return of the late Tony Todd to the horror franchise
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners changed the way they introduce Abby so fans don’t get "spoiled in between seasons": "It felt appropriate to give viewers that context right off the bat"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 with SteelSeries gaming mouse on a desk
SteelSeries' new gaming keyboard shrinks my favorite Hall effect deck
Red Dead Redemption screenshot of protagonist John Marston aiming a pistol
Ex GTA 6 dev says free and live service games are "eating everyone's time," and combined with "open world fatigue," it's getting harder to make players explore
25 years after Malcolm in the Middle first aired, the revival series starts filming in just "a few days" – and Frankie Muniz is rewatching the original to prepare