Brand new RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell

Dell has just launched its brand new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops, but RTX 5080 configurations of both the 16-inch and 18-inch models available to order today. These rigs start out at $3,199.99 and, while we're waiting on additional RTX 5090 options, represent some of the first next-gen gaming laptops I've seen hitting the shelves so far.

Starting specs feature the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and QHD+ displays, however there are double-RAM and double-storage options available for both models as well. The rigs were introduced at CES this year, marking a return to a previously established line that the brand ultimately gave up three years ago. Considering that range gave us some of the best gaming laptops of its day, things are certainly exciting here.

Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | from $3,199.99 at Dell

The Alienware 16 Area-51 is now available to order direct from Dell, starting at $3,199.99 for an RTX 5080 configuration. That's complete with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage space. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need a massive form factor

✅ You want plenty of RAM

✅ You need to travel with your laptop Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a desktop-focused device

Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | from $3,399.99 at Dell

The larger 18-inch model is only $200 more than the 16-incher and still packs that RTX 5080 GPU with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This is your go-to if you want a little more power in exchange for portability. Buy it if: ✅ You want the big-screen experience

✅ You keep your laptop on your desk

✅ You want the most out of that RTX 5080 Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to travel with your laptop

The Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 also represent the twilight years of the existing range. The M-Series and X-Series are due to whirr into the sunset with the release of these machines (and upcoming Aurora rigs), though RTX 40-Series configurations can still be found on the shelves today.

While the original Area-51 label carried the promise of extra upgradeability in those early years, the rebooted line seemingly goes all in on power. With both the 16-inch and 18-inch models slated to offer both the RTX 5080 GPU we're seeing in today's release and RTX 5090 specs, these could well become the best Alienware laptops on the market by the time the year is out.

They join Razer's Blade 16 and Blade 18, as well as a suite of MSI gaming laptops, as the only RTX 50-Series machines to have made their way to store shelves so far, though we're not quite at release day yet. While you can secure your laptop today, shipping dates currently span from mid-April to the start of May.

Of course, I'm also expecting plenty more of the best Asus gaming laptops to join the best Razer laptops on the RTX 50-Series shelves shortly. Or, if you're going down the desktop route, check out the best gaming PCs on the market right now.