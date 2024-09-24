I was impressed with the RTX 4050 version of this gaming laptop - now the RTX 4070 is under $1,000

I only just finished up my review of the HP Victus 16 and the RTX 4070 model has just crashed in price. While I initially tested the cheaper RTX 4050 version, I was so impressed with the performance I experienced, I'm more than happy to recommend this step up the component ladder. This is a cheaper build, so you're making some sacrifices in other features to secure such a solid spec, but considering this deal doesn't break past $1,000 you're still in excellent hands.

Best Buy has the HP Victus 16 down to $999.99 right now, for a full $400 discount on its $1,399.99 MSRP. That's an excellent rate by itself (though it did very briefly dip to $899 for a day or so over the summer). I've been watching the prices of these RTX 4070 gaming laptops for a while now, ahead of this year's November sales, and the lowest I've seen so far has been $1,049.99 on an Asus TUF A15. This configuration was last seen at full price back in June and has sailed down the ranks since then. Considering you're still getting a 144Hz display (some of these models go a little too far and drop you down to 60Hz to keep that price low) and 16GB RAM this is a winner. Even the best gaming laptops can rarely make it down to this kind of price with this configuration.

Of course, we've got Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals coming up very shortly, and with that extra $100 discount briefly making its way to the shelves earlier in the year this model could go cheaper. I'd be hesitant to wait, though. You never know what's going to happen on Black Friday - this machine could be $200 cheaper but it could stay at this price and be run off the shelves. I'd say the extra $100 is worth it for an extra two months of play between now and November.

Should you buy the HP Victus 16?

The HP Victus 16 is an absolute workhorse, offering fantastic performance for its price and still looking and feeling slicker than other budget options. Its dim display is pretty symptomatic of this entry-level price point and the softer keyboard will turn typists off everyday use but if you're looking for a machine that can sit nicely in a gaming setup without breaking the bank it's an excellent option.

Even the RTX 4050 configuration I tested was punching above its weight, bringing in three-figure framerates in 1080p and still managing to clock at 60fps+ in more demanding games like Returnal (even scraping that threshold in Ultra settings). That's a fantastic result, boding particularly well for RTX 4070 performance. On top of that, it's got a slightly heavier but still portable form factor and feels far less 'gamery' than other budget options. The Asus TUF A15 is my overall pick for the best budget rig, but it's stamped with pretty cringey text. Here you're getting a smooth and sleek rig with just a hint of branding that remains tasteful.

Of course, if that display is worrying you there are other options out there. I'd recommend the Acer Nitro 16 to those looking for a particularly bright panel around this price range, and the Asus TUF A15 will bump you up a few nits as well.

