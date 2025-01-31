If I didn't already own the Tears of the Kingdom model, I'd be jumping at the chance to grab this Hyrule Edition Switch Lite while it's less than $200

The Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch sometime this year, so grabbing a Switch Lite might be the last thing on your mind, and I wouldn't blame you. I've already started saving for Nintendo's upcoming handheld and an official release date is nowhere to be seen. Yet, as big a fan of the Nintendo Switch as I am, I'm equally as big a fan of The Legend of Zelda and the Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is hard to ignore.



Released alongside The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite is now just $197.99 at Amazon, in all its golden shimmery glory. It's only $12 less than its MSRP of $209.99, however, this is the first discount I've ever spotted for the special edition, which just launched in September of last year.

Even at only 34% off, its current discount makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch deals I've come across, and a cheaper alternative to the range of pastel-colored models available at full price. For $2 less than the rest of the Lite lineup, you can add one of the best-looking official Zelda handhelds to your collection. It's worth remembering that, as a Lite model, this is purely for the handheld-mode enjoyers. But its top-tier Zelda theming almost makes up for the usual Switch Lite shortcomings.

Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition | $209.99 $197.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - A small saving of just $12 may not seem like a lot, but this is the first time I've spotted the stunning Hyrule Edition Switch Lite drop below its MSRP of $209.99. For 34% off, you can grab one of the best-looking Switch models out there, themed after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and pop that small saving towards the full price of the game instead.



Buy it if: ✅ You aren't fussed about the Switch 2

✅ The Legend of Zelda games is your everything

✅ You only play in handheld mode Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to dock your Switch

❌ You'd rather wait for a Switch 2

❌ You're not a big Zelda fan Price check: $209.99 at Best Buy | $210 at Walmart UK: £209.99 at Argos

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite over a Switch 2?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Recommending a Switch Lite while we're on the cusp of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 may seem bizarre. But not everything wants, or needs the latest and great bit of tech out there - especially the upcoming Switch successor.

Yes, by grabbing a Switch 2 the second it's humanely possible (hurry up Nintendo, I beg) you'll be able to play whatever exclusive games come its way. But if you aren't fussed at playing games the day they release, there's still a ridiculous library of exclusive first-party releases on the Switch, and Switch Lite, to get through. Just at the tail end of last year, Nintendo released the aforementioned Echoes of Wisdom, and a new entry into the Mario & Luigi RPG series, Mario and Luigi Brothership.

Even one of my absolute favorite games released in the past eight years, Super Mario Jamboree, only hit the shelves in October last year. If someone like me, who got a Switch shortly after launch, is still getting their way through recent releases, then there's no shame in wanting to sit back and enjoy the existing Switch library on the Lite while everyone else prepares for the Switch 2.

Most importantly, this Switch Lite is one for the Zelda fans. If you're a hardcore Zelda nerd and have a collection of officially licensed handhelds, this would make another fine addition to your collection. I currently own the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch, but even I'm finding it hard to ignore this Hyrule Edition Switch Lite for its flashy Hyrulian crest design and gorgeous gold colorway.

As briefly mentioned earlier, the main caveat with even the Hyrule Edition Switch lite is of course that you can't dock this handheld. Unlike the original Switch and OLED iterations, this Switch is purely for handheld gaming fans. The gimmick of a hybrid handheld and console isn't on show here, and the Joy-Con controllers can't be removed for tabletop mode gaming either. That being said, if you prefer to purely play on the go, then that won't be an issue.

