I haven't look back since buying a dedicated gaming desk, and this Best Buy flash sale can get you there for much less

As something of a setup nerd, I think gaming desks should be at the top of every players' shopping list. The only problem with that is they're pretty expensive - it's all too tempting to splash out on a monstrous RTX 4090 rig and plank it on top of an old dining table. Before you do that, I'd urge you to check out Best Buy's Arozzi flash sale. If you're quick, you'll be able to grab an excellent surface saving.

If you head over to Best Buy right now, you'll find a bunch of best gaming desk contenders included in its Arozzi flash sale. My eye was immediately drawn specifically to the Ultrawide Curved model, as it's down to $259.99 from $399.99. For just above $250, you're getting a spacious surface with integrated cable management and an ergonomic design.

My top pick out of the bunch has to be the Arozzi Arena Angelo Gaming Desk as, while its slightly more expensive than the curved model at $379.99 (was $549.99), the $170 discount brings it down to its lowest ever price. While it did manage to drop to $449.99 at Amazon, Best Buy has gone the extra mile with this offer. For under $400, you're getting a pretty huge desk that'll happily hold multiple monitors and a large rig, all while boasting plenty of gaming perks like a full surface desk pad.

Arozzi Ultrawide Curved gaming desk | $399.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

Save $140 - Just $10 shy of its lowest ever price, Arozzi's curved desk is down to a price I'd pay. It's spacious, wide enough for multi-monitor setups, and will help you keep cables at bay with excellent management solutions included. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra width for your setup

✅ You need good cable management

✅ You want something sturdy Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a standing desk Price check: Amazon $317 | Walmart $329.99

Arozzi Arena Angelo Gaming Desk | $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - Best Buy's flash sale has kicked Arozzi's corner desk down to a record low, beating previous record prices established last year. Prior to this discount, you'd normally expect to pay around the $450 mark with offers applied, so this deal is well worth considering. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra width for your setup

✅ You need good cable management

✅ You want something sturdy Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a standing desk Price check: Amazon $549.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

If it's a standing desk you're after, the Arozzi Arena Moto Motorized Desk is also down to $529.99 from $699.99. Not too shabby considering it's got customizable height pre-sets and 264lbs load capacity, but it's a bit off of its lowest ever price ($469.99). That record low was seemingly established last October, so it might be worth holding out for Prime Day gaming deals if you're interested in that model specifically.

Should you buy an Arozzi gaming desk?

(Image credit: Arozzi)

I've always been slightly sceptical of gaming desks as a furniture sub-genre, but brands like Arozzi make surfaces worthy of the title. For starters, each model leans more into functionality than aesthetic, resulting in something that's ideal for gaming and doesn't need racing stripes to prove it.

Take the Arozzi Arena Angelo, for example. The desk's angled approach is designed with the best gaming monitors in mind, providing plenty of room for a triple-screen setup without encroaching on surface space. Typically speaking, you'll want to position your displays in a cockpit formation, and this desk has you covered with its shape. It's also got cut outs that will specifically cater to those of you who prefer monitor arms, and you won't find many options providing functionality like that for at this price point.

It's worth praising Arozzi's included surface-wide desk mats too, as it saves picking up covers for your desk being an afterthought. I can't count the number of times I've scratched, scored, and scuffed furniture when gaming, and having full coverage from the get go is a huge boon. Yes, I know not everyone will be chucking their gaming mouse around like me when playing FPS games, but my point still stands.

As for how Arozzi desks stand up against their competition, I'd say general users won't be missing out with these models. Sure, options like the Secretlab Magnus Pro are in a completely different league, and contenders like the Flexispot E7 Plus take the lead in terms of built quality and load support. But, both those options come with more premium price tags attached, leaving room for Arozzi to impress with its entry-level offerings.

Simply put, if you're looking to step into the world of gaming desks, you could do far worse than Arozzi. With the current flash sale discounts applied, the brand's surfaces represent great value in the space right now, and prices likely won't drop that much by the time we enter sale season.

Take it from me, someone who used a dining table as a desk for years, picking up something specifically for gaming is more than worthwhile.

