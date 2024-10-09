Here's how I would make a dream PS5 Pro setup this Prime Day

As someone who reviews all sorts of PS5 accessories for a living, I would argue you can make a PS5 Pro setup without buying Sony's new $699 console. Sure, a new GPU that can use AI upscaling and generally fling better graphics at your display is nice, but I'd argue that quality-of-life updates through upgrading other parts of your gaming setup will make much more of a difference to you.

Of course, with Prime Day PS5 deals going on at the same time as PS5 pre-orders, now is a great time to shop for either a new console or some new gaming hardware and accessories. Since I've been keeping tabs on both of these things, I thought it would be a great opportunity to sift through the digital storefronts, finding the very best PS5 accessories and upgrades.

Now, I totally appreciate that if you bought all of the products in the list below, you'd probably run your bank account through the wringer, and at that point, you may even spend more than you would on a PS5 Pro. I've put together the list below because barring the TV I've picked out, I've had hands-on time with every single thing, and can attest to each one making a massive difference to my gaming time.

Without further ado, here are the Prime Day deals I'd use to make a dream PS5 Pro setup.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P | $179.99 $109 at Amazon

Save $70 - I use this headset every time I boot up the PS5, and you can get it here at its lowest-ever price. It as previously down to $125 in September, but this extra discount makes it particularly tempting. Buy it if: ✅ You want exceptional sound quality

✅ You want a simultaneous Bluetooth connection

✅ You don't use the USB-C port on your console for anything else. Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless mixer Price check: Best Buy: $179.99 UK: £137.74 at Amazon



If you sift through enough of my ramblings about gaming tech, you'll know that audio means a great deal to me when gaming. I'm a huge lover of video game soundtracks, and I also play a lot of Hunt: Showdown, a game where audio is paramount to success. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is a great headset above all, conveying sound cues accurately and balancing the varying tones of soundtracks beautifully.

The other reason I love this headset though, and would recommend it at this price, is because it has simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity. That means that while your headset is connected to the PS5 or a PC through the wireless USB-C dongle, you can also connect your phone to it through Bluetooth. When you're scrolling through your phone while a game loads or you're taking a break, the audio will come through your headset at the same time. It's a huge quality-of-life feature I now don't want to go without.

Corsair MP600 Elite 1TB | $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If a storage upgrade would be more beneficial, this 1TB drive is the deal I'd make the most of this Prime Day. For being one of the best drives on the market, this really is a great price to pay. Buy it if: ✅ You want a top-performing SSD

✅ You need more storage space

✅ You'd like something that's simple to install Don't buy it if: ❌ You've pre-ordered the PS5 Pro Price check: Walmart: $84.99 UK: £97.99 at Amazon



The PS5 Pro comes with a 2TB internal drive, which is nice, but it seems a bit pointless to me. The best SSDs for PS5 already exist, and you can usually find another 1TB drive to slot into an existing console without spending $100.

The Corsair MP600 Elite is one of the first drives I'd recommend to PS5 owners this year. It outperforms the majority of other compatible options for this console, and it has one of the best integrated heatsinks I've come across. As true as that is, you can still get it for the price of the budget brands, thanks to this deal. If you just want an extra terabyte of space so you don't need to keep deleting games, this is the one I'd point you toward.

If you want some serious future-proofing, on the other hand, check out the drive below.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $479.99 $265.99 at Amazon

Save over $200 - Over $200 is a lot of money to spend on a small accessory for PS5. However, 4TB of space will last you for years to come, even if you download pretty much everything that gets added to PlayStation Plus every month. I've never seen this drive so cheap, so it's an amazing time to buy. Buy it if: ✅ You want to upgrade your storage

✅ You genuinely need 4TB

✅ You want the best SSD going



Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't care about read/write speeds UK: £284.18 at Amazon

The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro is the drive I use in my own console, and yes, it is arguably overkill. Still, its probably the best performing SSD out there at the moment. It's certainly the best one you can get for the PS5 because of its relentless speed.

The majority of people don't actually need 4TB, but if you're building the setup of dreams, that will usually involve never needing to upgrade again.

PSVR 2 | $549 $494.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - I wasn't sure we'd see PSVR 2 get more price cuts this year after a big Days of Play discount brought it down by $100 during the summer. This is a really nice way to get it a bit cheaper if you missed that price though. Buy it if: ✅ You like VR gaming

✅ You have a gaming PC or PS5

✅ You have the space to use it Don't buy it if: ❌ VR gaming makes you feel unwell Price check: Amazon: $529 | Best Buy: $549.99 UK: £495 at Amazon



PSVR 2 is one of my favorite bits of gaming hardware. I know it isn't exactly a cheap upgrade for an existing PS5 owner, but it is probably one of the best ways to enjoy your console. VR gaming isn't for everyone, but this is arguably one of the best things about the PS5 because it adds a whole other layer of enjoyment to a platform that's struggled to put out first-party titles consistently.

If you're at all interested in making the perfect PS5 setup, the best VR headset on the market right now has to be on your radar.

GameSir G8 Galileo | $79.99 $61.59 at Amazon

Save $18 - This mobile controller is more comfortable and more useful than a Backbone one. It also costs less money - especially in this deal. I'd recommend it any day of the week, but with an $18 reduction, it's even more tempting. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play PS5 Remote Play

✅ You have larger hands

✅ You want back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a USB-C phone UK: £59.99 at Amazon

The GameSir G8 Galileo is the best mobile controller right now, and it'll save you a lot more money than if you were to buy the PlayStation Portal. I'm not sure it should be able to, but the G8 can be used for PS5 Remote Play, which is incredible for a non-officially licensed controller.

If you ever take your gaming sessions on the go, the GameSir G8 Galileo is the best PS controller you had no idea existed.

Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller in white | $179.99 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - A 20% discount is exclusive to the white colorway of this controller, but it's a total steal if you're looking for an amazingly versatile PS5 controller. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra customization options

✅ You like to swap your components around

✅ You also want a controller for PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You won't make the most of the extras Price check: Walmart: $158.49 | Best Buy: $179.99 UK: £127.39 at Amazon



This is, by far and away, the best PS5 controller on the shelves right now. It's cheaper, more versatile, and offers so much more utility than any of its rivals. If you want "pro" level gameplay, a controller like this is your key to unlocking it. If you take any game seriously enough to get "sweaty" about online leaderboards, or you even want to improve your K/D ratio in a casual shooter, this gamepad will make it so much easier for you.

The Victrix Pro BFG has a modular design, meaning those facial parts? They can be pulled out and flipped upside down, which puts to bed that old debate about whether offset or symmetrical thumbstick layouts are better. Enjoy what you like, and change it around depending on the game you play - the BFG will let you do whatever you like.

Last, but certainly not least, is the TV I would be buying today if I didn't have a car to finish paying off. The LG OLED C4 is the latest in a long line of best gaming TV models produced by the brand. For years I've been envious of my older cousin who has had these TVs. Beyond going for silly money G Series OLEDs from LG, this is the perfect display for PS5 or PS5 Pro.

120Hz refresh rates can boost games to much smoother performance levels, 4x HDMI 2.1 ports mean you never need to swap out cables again, and a solid processor and OS make it a responsive Smart TV for viewing other content. I could honestly gush about these TVs all day long, but I don't want to delay you from buying if you can afford one, because these things go out of stock fast.

While they're around, make the most of Prime Day gaming deals, Prime Day PC deals, and Prime Day Meta Quest deals.