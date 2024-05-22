My favorite gaming headset just dropped to a record-low price ahead of Memorial Day

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has been on the shelves since 2022 and it’s still my favorite gaming headset today. It takes a lot for a device to consistently stick to the top of my recommendations list, and even more for one to do so over a matter of years. This is no cheap set of cups, though. That’s why I’m constantly on the lookout for record-low prices - and Amazon has delivered just that this week.

You’ll find the PC / PlayStation model on the shelves for just $269.99 (was $349.99) right now, a massive $80 discount. That does mean Xbox players are left in the cold a little (the best you’ll find on the fully compatible model is $309.99 at Walmart). However, if you have a split PC and PS5 setup, you’re getting the best gaming headset on the market at its lowest price yet here.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless typically only ever drops to $279.99 during major sales like Memorial Day. However, this year’s offers have taken us a full $10 further down the price scale today. The absolute lowest price I’ve seen on these cups was $271 - and that was at the start of the week.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Not only is this my favorite gaming headset on the market right now, it’s also never been cheaper. Previous sales have always hovered around the $279.99 mark, but early Memorial Day deals have kicked things up a notch today. Yes, this is the PC and PlayStation model - so it won’t work on Xbox - but if you’ve got the right setup this is a must-see deal. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PC and PS5 in the same setup

✅ You don’t want to worry about charging

✅ Audio quality is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a wireless Xbox connection Price Check: Best Buy: $309.99 | Walmart: $309.99



Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless starts with fantastic audio but builds an impressive number of extra features into the overall package. Starting with the basics, your games will sound better with this headset wrapped around your noggin. I’ve found that open-world landscapes and more detail-oriented soundscapes benefit the most from these particular drivers, but you’re still getting high-end directional audio for more competitive pursuits as well.

Then we get to the good bit. The Nova Pro was one of the first wireless gaming headsets to use a new hot-swappable battery system. You’ll receive two battery packs out the box. One slots into the DAC hub system (more on that in a bit) to charge while the other fits inside the earcup itself to power your headset as you play. The result makes power management so easy that the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro attempted to copy it last year (though with just over half the charge per battery).

The hub itself acts as an intermediary between both your PS5 and PC, quickly switching audio between the two and providing additional EQ tweaks right on the dash itself. There’s no KVM switch like you’ll find in the Astro A50 X’s base station, but if, like me, you’re constantly moving between the two systems it’s a lifesaver.

I’d recommend anyone with a PC and PS5 on their desk picks up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. It’s an incredibly comfortable and surprisingly versatile (Bluetooth can connect to anything you don’t want to wire the hub to) gaming headset that’s stood the test of time beautifully. With the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro only a little cheaper at $250 (Amazon) and the Astro A50 X still standing at a massive $379.99 (Logitech) when you can find it in stock, SteelSeries is also offering fantastic value right now.

We’re rounding up all the best PC headsets and the best PS5 headsets individually - or if you do need some audio for Microsoft’s device, check out the best Xbox Series X headsets on the market.

We’re also rounding up all the best Memorial Day PS5 deals we’ve spotted so far, as well as the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals for more.