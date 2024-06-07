I’ve been recommending this gaming headset for years, but now the newest version is cheaper than ever

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has been my favorite gaming headset for years, and the latest model further cemented this position. A white colorway was launched in 2024, bringing a crisp new design to the well-respected device. In my opinion it’s the better-looking headset compared to the original black model, and you’ll currently find it down to a record price at Amazon.

The Xbox version of the white Nova Pro Wireless is available for $280.99 this weekend (was $349.99) for a full saving of $69 - nice. That’s an impressive rate - the black model has only hit lows of $279.99 this year, and that was from a rare discount at SteelSeries itself. Yes, I have seen the PlayStation model down at $269.99 as recently as May, but the Xbox version is far more valuable due to that additional compatibility (you can use this with Xbox, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch) and doesn’t see the same kinds of discounts.

In fact, this is the first time I’ve seen the white model on sale at all. It only launched at the start of May and has stuck to its $349.99 MSRP since then. This is the best gaming headset on the market right now, so these savings are particularly lucrative.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (White) | $249.99 $280.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - The new white model of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now down to its lowest price yet - and this is still only $1 away from the cheapest price I’ve seen on the original black version. Considering these are rare discounts (especially on this Xbox variant) that’s a must-see deal. Buy it if: ✅ You have a split console and PC setup

✅ You don’t want to worry about charging

✅ You play open-world games Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on one platform Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99 | SteelSeries: $349.99



Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’ve got the cash to invest, there’s nowhere I’d recommend placing it more than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Not only does the audio itself sound fantastic here, with an incredible level of power and still plenty of room for smaller details, but there’s a whole host of extra features that really do improve the experience. Take the most recognizable, for instance. Hot-swappable batteries mean you can keep one pack charging in the accompanying hub and another in the headset, simply changing them around when one is dead. That means no more worrying about plugging in halfway through a session.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro tried to implement this feature in a similar headset last year, but its 12 hour battery life is nothing compared to SteelSeries’ 22 hours per charge. If you do want to spend a little less, I’d still recommend the Stealth Pro (currently $242.05 at Amazon, was $329.99). While audio performance here is still fantastic, you are dropping several features from SteelSeries’ own hub DAC (EQ settings, for example), and sacrificing a little mic quality. However, Turtle Beach did provide a better active noise cancellation in my testing, and the larger cup size on the Stealth Pro will be more comfortable for those with bigger heads.

I’d recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless primarily to those working with a split PC and console setup. That’s where the hub DAC really shines - simply plug both in and flit between them at will. You’ll still benefit from features like onboard EQ settings and hot-swappable batteries if you only play on one system, but the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is a much cheaper single-platform alternative.

We’re also rounding up all the best wireless gaming headsets on the market, as well as the best Xbox Series X headsets and best PS5 headsets for more console-focused options.