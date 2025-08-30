I'm obsessed with this Switch 2 headset, and now it's cheaper than ever this Labor Day

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been around for almost three months, and in that time I've tested a lot of accessories. As a tech-loving loser who's obsessed with everything Nintendo, I'm not complaining, especially as it meant I got to try out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.

The wireless gaming headset is by far one of the best Switch 2 gadgets I've used so far, as it packs in the features and support while remaining budget-friendly. Even better, thanks to Labor Day, it's down to just $104.49 at Amazon, marking its first-ever discount since it released a couple of months ago.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless | $109.99 $104.49 at Amazon

Save $5 - The saving here is tiny, but with $5 saved, you're getting one of the best budget-friendly headsets out there for your new Switch 2 (or your PS5 and PC). The Arctis Nova 3 Wireless comes equipped with the brand's fantastic-sounding 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support, a great-sounding detachable ClearCast Gen 2.X mic, and access to over 200 audio presets through the free Arctis app. Buy it if: ✅ You play the Switch 2

✅ Having Bluetooth & 2.4GHz support is a must

✅ You're a nerd for audio presets

✅ You want a wireless dongle for handheld mode Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

❌ RGB lighting is a must-have UK: £99.99 at Amazon

Even without $5 off, it's still one of the best budget Switch headsets available today, and I'd still be insisting you add it to your Switch 2 gaming setup.

It just so helps that $5 off its $109.99 MSRP makes it simple to sing its praises, which is exactly what I'm here to do, and that's easier than ever before thanks to its fully supported wireless connectivity.

Other headsets, like the Logitech G522 Lightspeed, have USB Type-A dongles and can only work when the Switch 2 is docked without an adaptor. SteelSeries opting to use a slimline USB-C dongle means both handheld and docked-preferred players can get a kick out of the 3 Wireless. All you need to do is pop the USB-C dongle directly into the handheld, whether it's docked or not, and you're ready to go.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Of course, what really matters is its sound, and this headset also has you covered. It's not the best quality sound on any headset in the brand's repertoire, that award goes to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Jamboree still sound superb through these rounded cups.

What makes this headset stand out in the audio department is, of course, its audio presets. With the Mario Kart World one in play, I could hear every koopa shell hurling my way, and roaring sounds of my kart's engine sounded perfectly supported by the leveled bass frequencies the preset offered. In fact, the 3 Wireless is my preferred way to play Mario Kart World on the go as it means I always have that official preset to play around with.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Lavender version, which I've shown off in my photos, is the only one not on offer right now. I apologise if I enticed you to its stunning pastel purple aesthetics, but the white and aqua versions, which are cheaper this Labor Day, are still pretty to look at.

By grabbing the white or aqua colorway, you're still adding a lightweight, great-sounding headset to your Switch 2 gaming setup, which is also decked out with a high-quality microphone, duo-mode wireless connectivity that's fully supported on the handheld, and access to Switch 2 game presets.



Even that small $5 discount is beginning to sound pretty good, huh?

