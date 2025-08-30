Summer isn't over yet, but I've already picked out three retro handhelds I'll be cozying up with this Autumn

The longer nights are absolutely creeping in, and while I love venturing outside with different gaming handhelds, I'll soon be cozied up inside playing them instead. Yes, I am the sort of basic witch that likes to make a big coffee, grab a blanket, and sit rotting my eyes with games I've played a million times, and I'm already prepping for the reason ahead.

Many of you will already have handhelds by your side, and the Switch 2 and beefy mini PCs like the Steam Deck OLED can technically serve the same purpose this Autumn. However, I fully believe there's an art to picking out the perfect portable for every occasion, and I've tested plenty of retro console stand-ins that are worth looking out for, especially since this year's Labor Day sales are about to kick off.

To give you a bit of a hand, I've got three retro handhelds that I'll be using as Fall settles in. While I'll be testing plenty more in the coming months, these portable pals ultimately boast a little something that makes them a great option for cozy setups and couch nests.

1. Magic Zero 40

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

MagicX Zero 40 | $87.65 at Geekbuying

The Zero 40 is a handheld that dedicates itself to Nintendo DS emulation using a vertical screen, but it's also great for arcade shooters. You'll want to keep an eye out for Labor Day discounts when the sale kicks off, but this is one of the more affordable ways to grab the console right now. UK: £66.68 at Geekbuying

I just wrapped up testing the MagicX Zero 40, and while I wouldn't swap out my Nintendo DS Lite for one just yet, it's still a solid alternative. Not only does it boast a slightly odd-looking vertical screen that provides all the space you'll need for two screens, but its emulation perks do help enhance classic NDS outings visually.

That said, the reason I'm giving the MagicX Zero 40 a shout-out here is that it feels like a cosy console. It's actually more comfortable to hold than the original DS over long periods, and being able to load your library onto the handheld means you won't have to revisit your shelf every time you hop out of an adventure. I'd even go as far as to say that its hall-effect joystick feels nicer than a D-pad in games like Mario 64 DS.

Simply put, if you like the idea of sitting with a pumpkin-spiced latte, playing DS games you haven't touched in nearly 20 years, keep an eye on the MagicX Zero 40.

2. Super Pocket

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Super Pocket Taito Edition | $59.99 at Amazon

Newer editions of the Super Pocket are creeping up in price, but the launch Tatio edition is still under $60 for now. That's a small price to pay considering it's a fully-fledged console with access to a plethora of physical cartridges and comes with 17 arcade classics. UK: £51.99 £49.99 at Amazon

I talk about the Super Pocket a lot, but there's absolutely a reason. You see, Blaze's tiny console separates itself from the usual line-up of emulation devices by offering up cartridge support, something that helps keep the old-school cozy practice of physical gaming alive.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specifically, the Super Pocket can run Evercade cartridges, and there are now over 500 games out there for the platform across numerous collection carts. You can even get Tomb Raider for this tiny console, which absolutely blows my mind. The idea here is that if you want to avoid having to wrestle with emulators, ROMs, and settings, this compact console will provide portable classics on a plate, hot to go.

You'll even be able to just stick with its built-in games if you can't even be bothered buying additional carts. That said, to fully embody the Game Boy vibes this incredibly affordable handheld has to offer, I'd build up a small collection for your Super Pocket.

3. Anbernic RG ARC-D

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Anbernic RG ARC-D | $89.99 at Amazon

If you love Sega games specifically, it's well worth investing in the RG ARC-D. While it is slightly pricy at just under $90, its controls feel almost identical to a Sega Saturn controller, meaning it's perfect for everything from Genesis classics like Sonic 2 to fighters like Marvel vs Capcom. UK: £86.60 at Geekbuying

I am a massive Sega nerd, and the Anbernic RG ARC-D is still my go-to handheld for playing Genesis and Saturn games on the go. I often find myself reaching for this portable while curled up on the couch with a book, as I like to take five-minute breaks when reading disturbing horror novels to blast my way through Sonic 2.

Yes, you can revisit Chemical Plant Zone on virtually any handheld and enjoy its sweet soundtrack, but the ARC-D feels tremendously authentic thanks to its buttons. The portable's disc d-pad absolutely shines when playing old Sega outings, and the six-button layout makes this a mean fighting game machine.

It is worth noting that this handheld has more going for it than just Sega vibes. It also happens to feature dual Android and Linux booting capabilities, which helps it tap into a wider pool of emulators. It also benefits from a vibrant 4-inch IPS screen and a battery that'll last for around 6 hours based on my testing. Overall, this is a solid handheld for 16-bit romps, and it's a comfy option for '90s cosy sessions.

More retro handhelds to look out for over Labor day

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I always use the sales as an excuse to look for retro handhelds, and Labor day is no different. Ideally, I'm hoping the three portables I've picked out for my cozy Autumn plans will fall in price, but there are a few others I'd keep a close eye on too.

If you're looking for a retro gaming workhorse, investing in something like the Anbernic RG Cube could pay off in the long term. It'll set you back around $187 at Amazon, and while its square screen looks fairly odd, it's one of the best compact time capsules for emulating most retro consoles. It can even pull off some of the same NDS tricks as the MagicX Zero 40, providing you're cool with using tiny dual screens.

Those of you on a strict budget will also want to take a peek at the Anbernic RG28XX. I actually keep this tiny GBA Micro homage charged up at my desk for quick access to PS1 racers like Crash Team Racing, and it's surprisingly punchy for something that'll fit in your tiny jean pocket. Considering it's usually available for $39.99, this is one of the most affordable retro gaming handhelds out there that actually features excellent emulation capabilities.

Already using Valve's handheld for playing the oldies? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock to enhance your current setup.