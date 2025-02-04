Proposed US tariffs make your next gaming handheld up to 35% more expensive

Various Gaming handhelds and emulation devices could end up more expensive soon, as proposed US tariffs may increase prices by up to 35%. If the economic policy kicks in, it'll affect devices by familiar companies like Anbernic and Miyoo, as well as various others that contribute to the budget console space.

I'd already assumed that gaming handhelds and other excellent bits of tech would end up in the US import tariff crossfire. However, the rather excellent portable gadget YouTuber Retro Game Corps has done the legwork in terms of maths, and the resulting hypothetical figures are concerning.

The handheld guru explains that while the De Minimis exception (a rule that allows for tax breaks when retailers ship straight to consumers) previously kept 25% tariffs at bay, a suspension of the policy combined with a new 10% charge means you could pay 35% more for devices by Anbernic, Miyoo, and various other companies that make Game Boy-style consoles.

Seeing lots of questions about US tariffs on handhelds, especially because the de minimis exception (which previously allowed the 25% tariff to not apply to handhelds) is suspended. With the additional 10% increase, we are potentially looking at a 35% increase in handheld prices pic.twitter.com/vnoQCGO5VzFebruary 3, 2025

Let's pluck a few familiar handheld from Retro Game Corp's spreadsheet like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus. The handheld has previously dipped to just over $32 at its lowest price, and without coupons applied at sites like Aliexpress, it averages out at around $43. With Trump's 35% tariff applied, that price increases to just under $59.

One of my favorite handhelds from last year, the Anbernic RG Cube, is also at risk of a big price increase, and if tariffs kick in as proposed, we're looking at over $200 for the square-screen portable. Considering you can currently grab one at Aliexpress for $146.28, that's a difference that could stop someone picking one up.

It's worth hammering home that nothing is set in stone yet, and economic plans are chopping and changing every second. If you do have your eye on a handheld right now, it might be best to pick it up sooner than later. I'm hoping the whole thing fizzles out, but I'll be keeping my eye on the situation regardless.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for excellent add-ons. Alternatively, check out the best gaming laptops if you're looking for powerful mobile rig.