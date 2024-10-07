Here are five Steam Deck accessories I'd prioritize this Prime Day

As a massive Steam Deck fan, accessories for the handheld are high up on my Prime Day priority list. While I'm sure some of you out there will have perhaps picked up a case and microSD card and called it a day, there are so many wicked add-ons that I couldn't use the portable PC without. So, if you'll indulge me, I'd like to share some of the top extras I'd pick up for Valve's powerhouse during Amazon's Big Deal Days event.

I'm the nerd who tests all the best gaming handheld options as well as Steam Deck accessories for GamesRadar+. Don't get me wrong, I'd likely go digging for related Prime Day gaming deals regardless, but it does mean I have a knack for sniffing out the good add-ons. Like it or not, gunning for the cheapest bargains doesn't always result in receiving great gear, and quality can be a massive issue within the space.

Naturally, there are some staples that I'd urge any handheld player to jump on, like Steam Deck docks and power banks. However, since Valve's device is effectively a PC, it's worth thinking outside the portable box when it comes to plucking out add-on deals. With that in mind, here are five Prime Day Steam Deck accessory deals I'd jump on while they're hot.

Jsaux 5-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $39.99 $25.49 at Amazon using coupon

Save $14.50 - This was the first docking station I ever used with Steam Deck, and it's still a solid option for hooking up to TVs and monitors. You'll typically pay around $30 for this dock throughout the year, but an on-page coupon is currently knocking it down further. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play on an external screen

✅ You'd like to use your Deck as a console Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a full-blown PC setup

❌ You need something with a charger Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Newegg $56.86

Baseus Blade 100W power bank (1st gen) | $99.99 $54 at Amazon using coupon

Save $45.99 - I almost always use this power bank with the Steam Deck, especially since you'll only get about an hour's gameplay when diving into new releases. To grab it for its absolute lowest price, you'll have to check the on-page coupon and buy through your Prime account, as this one is a subscriber exclusive. Buy it if: ✅ You take your Steam Deck travelling

✅ You want to power multiple devices at once Don't buy it if: ❌ You always play next to a power outlet

❌ You'd prefer something smaller Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Newegg $158.99

Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds | $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $31.50 - I've been using these earbuds since the Asus ROG Ally arrived, and they hold up really well in terms of battery life and reliability. They've swiftly dipped back and forth from full price throughout the year, but you'll be able to grab them at their lowest during Prime Day. Buy it if: ✅ You want a reliable pair of Bluetooth earbuds

✅ You're looking for something with flair

✅ You need decent battery life Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a wired alternative

❌ You've already got a set of Bluetooth earbuds Price check: Best Buy $64.99 | Walmart $99.99

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller |$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - I'm constantly on the hunt for new Steam Deck controllers, and 8Bitdo's Bluetooth gamepad is a great portable PC pairing. Luckily for us, it has just dipped to a new record low for Prime Day, and under $50 is a great price for a pad with a charging cradle, hall-effect sticks, and a 2.4GHz dongle. Buy it if: ✅ You need Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz

✅ You want to avoid stick drift Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a pro controller

❌ You're looking for something more compact Price check: Best Buy $49.99 | Walmart $57.95

Corsair MP600 Core Mini 1TB| $114.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - If you've got a Steam Deck with under 512GB storage, you'll know the pain of running out of space. This SSD likes to jump back up to around $100, but with Prime Day in swing, it's currently down to its lowest price. Buy it if: ✅ You keep running out of space

✅ You want to maximise capacity Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather invest in 2TB

❌ You don't want to open your Deck Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Newegg $79.99

