After two years of being asked "nearly every day" for Steam Deck OLED 32GB RAM upgrades, one modder says it's finally possible, and I'm now even more concerned for the ROG Xbox Ally

Upgrading your Steam Deck with 32GB RAM just became a reality, as modders have finally shared a working solution. The project is anything but simple, and most of you would be better off taking advantage of eventual unofficial upgrade services. But, I'm now even more worried for the base ROG Xbox Ally, as arming Valve's handheld with more memory could help it hit similar performance.

Showcased by modder SlickBuys Mods and Repairs, the Steam Deck OLED memory mod swaps out the existing 16GB RAM chips for 32GB high-density alternatives. Isaac, the gaming handheld modding expert behind the channel, says they've been working on the mod after receiving requests for "the past two years, nearly every day."

To the glee of Steam Deck enthusiasts, the modder says they've now cracked the case, but the channel's video reveals a pretty intense upgrade process. Not only do you have to source a 32GB high-density RAM chip that comes in at $110, but you then have to carefully desolder the existing 16GB module using heat, surface mount the replacement, then desolder the BIOS chip and edit its data so it recognizes the new memory.

Steam Deck OLED 32GB RAM Upgrade - YouTube Watch On

Look, I'm also dreaming of the day modular handheld gaming PCs become a reality, but until then, you'll probably need to leverage the skills of experts like Isaac. I'm pretty proficient in soldering, but even I wouldn't be up for attempting this project myself on the pricey Steam Deck OLED. Plus, editing hexadecimal BIOS data just adds a whole other layer to the project, and there's always a risk of bricking the EPROM.

Simply put, I wouldn't try this at home. However, while Issac is now accepting orders for the Steam Deck OLED 32GB RAM mod, "pricing for the service is still undetermined." The modder is open to feedback on how much the service should cost, but since the required chip costs $110, you'll naturally be looking at a figure much higher than that.

Now, there's room for debate over whether more RAM can actually boost Steam Deck performance, especially given that its custom AMD RDNA 2 APU packs less of a punch than the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme. Memory alone isn't going to close the gap between Valve's modest contender and new premium challengers, but it could specifically help it trade blows with the ROG Xbox Ally.

(Image credit: Xbox)

It's worth underlining I'm talking about the base Asus ROG Xbox Ally that's set to wield an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset. The X model will naturally run rings around the Steam Deck even with 32GB RAM, and so it should given its Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU is significantly beefier. But, if my Lenovo Legion Go S review is anything to go by, a memory bump could level the field a bit and combat any current RAM-related bottlenecks.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd naturally need to benchmark a modded Steam Deck OLED and the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally side by side to get a true comparison, but the Legion Go S does use almost the same APU as Asus's cheaper white handheld. Therefore, it's not unreasonable to assume frame rates will be in the same ballpark, and since Valve's portable isn't far behind in terms of averages, extra memory could help narrow the gap further.

Again, I can't say for certain whether a Steam Deck with 32GB RAM would actually perform the same as the ROG Xbox Ally Z2, as there are various factors that could impact benchmarks. What I will say is that since the cheapest model will only boast 16GB RAM, it does mean memory limitations could be a thing. The Asus ROG Ally X serves as an example of how RAM improvements can affect performance, as it punches harder than the OG Asus ROG Ally despite using the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip.

Ultimately, the Steam Deck OLED 32GB RAM mod is for those of you who are firmly with Team Valve. Chances are that if you're still rocking the storefront giant's portable PC, you'd rather wait for the Steam Deck 2 than go for a Windows 11 alternative. There is a chance that the Xbox handheld will change the way we view the latter operating system via new optimizations, but we'll need to wait until its leaked October 16 release date to know for sure.

Sticking with Valve's handheld? Check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks for excellent add-on recommendations. If you'd rather play the oldies, swing by the best retro consoles for ways to revisit classic capers.