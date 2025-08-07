The Xbox ROG Ally will apparently launch on October 16, but I'm starting to feel like it will miss the premium party

Fresh Asus ROG Xbox Ally leaks now say the best gaming handheld contender will launch on October 16. At least, that's apparently going to be the case for Europe, and the announcement will seemingly happen during a "special live Gamescom" broadcast by Microsoft.

The new Xbox ROG Ally leak comes courtesy of Dealab, the same publication that claims the cheapest model will cost €599. According to the update, pre-orders will also line up with Microsoft's Gamescom announcement, so while you'll need to wait until October 16 to get your hands on the portable PC, you should be able to reserve one on August 20.

As GamesRadar's resident gaming handheld nerd and the person who reviews all the latest portable PCs, I'm trying to decide if the October release date is a tad too late. It's certainly not going to be the only Ryzen Z2 Extreme device on the battlefield, but there's a strong chance the new MSI Claw A8 could show up before October, albeit with an absurd price.

(Image credit: Asus)

In fact, even if the ROG Xbox Ally X is the first "next-gen" option to arrive with AMD's new chipset, early benchmarks for the Ryzen Z2 Extreme MSI Claw suggest it only just beats the MSI Claw 8 AI+. Effectively, that means there's already a portable PC out there that will provide similar frame rates, but Asus could still try and fight the Windows 11 rival on price.

Pricing is still my main concern with the ROG Xbox Ally range, particularly when it comes to the base model. I've already tested a handheld with a similar AMD chip, the Lenovo Legion Go S, and it feels more like a Steam Deck OLED challenger than an Asus ROG Ally successor. That's largely because the existing Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU within the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go simply packs more of a punch, so it'll be hard to recommend new Ryzen Z2 A devices if they cost more than what's already available.

Of course, all of the above rumors and speculation have to be taken with a hearty grain of salt, as no official details regarding the Asus ROG Xbox Ally have been shared yet. It is entirely likely that we'll get a price and release date during Gamescom, and I'm holding out hope that it will be both cheaper than rumors suggest and arrive before other premium combatants.

