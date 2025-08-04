MSI's new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme handheld beats the Intel version in early benchmarks, but I'm not exactly impressed

MSI Claw A8 benchmarks just leaked, and the Ryzen Z2 Extreme gaming handheld doesn't entirely put the Intel model to shame. While comparative frame rates suggest it will pack a slightly harder punch, I'm not convinced it's enough to beat the Claw 8 AI+ outright.

The new MSI Claw A8 benchmarks come courtesy of Golden Pig Upgrade, a reliable PC tech leaker and reviewer (via Videocardz). Shared to Weibo, the video compares the upcoming AMD-based handheld to the Intel Lunar Lake version in ten games at 1080p and 17W TDP. Unsurprisingly, the Ryzen Z2E handheld beats the slightly older Intel Lunar Lake in every test, but the frame rate "gap" isn't that wide.

For instance, in Cyberpunk 2077, the Claw A8 hits a 43.6fps average, whereas the Intel-based Claw 8 AI+ manages 41.2fps. The gap is even narrower in Far Cry 6, as there's not even a full frame of difference (32.1fps vs 30.9fps). The newcomer does pick up the pace a little in the likes of Resident Evil Village, as it pulls off 65.6fps versus 58fps, but there are no drastic differences in performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golden Pig Upgrade) (Image credit: Golden Pig Upgrade)

Golden Pug Upgrade also uses the same games to test the handhelds at 30W, and the results follow a similar trend. The Claw 8 AI+ actually ends up beating the Z2E model in Resident Evil Village by hitting 71.3fps vs 70.9fps, but we're largely looking at similar results.

In fairness, while Ryzen Z2 Extreme handhelds feel like they'll be next-generation devices, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is impressive. Its Lunar Lake chip specs are pretty similar on paper since both boast 8 CPU cores, although AMD is packing a higher 16 thread count versus 8. The Z2E does feature double the GPU core count, though, which naturally makes a difference when trying to run the latest games.

Raw frame rates are naturally only part of the portable gaming picture, and most players will want to see how much stamina the Claw A8 boasts comparatively. Luckily, there are other leaks that cover that too, as while the Ryzen Z2 Extreme boasts a higher efficiency core count, the Lunar Lake Claw 8 AI+ is still almost as efficient as the Steam Deck OLED.

(Image credit: Videocardz (via Bilibili))

In theory, that means both handhelds will burn through roughly the same amount of power, which could translate to a similar battery life experience. The portables will come armed with the same 80Wh setup, so we may end up with two extremely similar runtimes when sticking to the same APU wattage.

The takeaway here is that if you're expecting Ryzen Z2 Extreme handhelds to rock up and blow everything else out of the park, you might want to curb your expectations. Yes, the MSI Claw A8 is "next gen" compared to the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and various other portables that arrived a few years ago. But, you can pick up an MSI Claw 8 AI+ right now for $999.99, and while that's pretty darn expensive, it could be less than Claw A8 price leaks imply the new version will cost.

Part of me is worried again for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, too, as the top model likely won't run rings around current premium contenders. That's before you get to the fact that new AMD Strix Halo handhelds are about to burst onto the scene with ridiculous capabilities, and they'll potentially make Microsoft's flagship feel a little underwhelming. That said, it's the base model I'm really worried about, as its Ryzen Z2 A chip could be far weaker than most options out there.

