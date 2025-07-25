A monstrous AMD Strix Halo handheld could debut next week, and I almost feel like pouring one out for the ROG Xbox Ally

GPD, the company behind various portable PCs and powerhouse gaming handhelds, just dropped a teaser for its latest device. To the untrained eye, the clip looks like a simple shot of some Blackmyth: Wukong gameplay with shoddy lighting. However, it actually confirms that the upcoming device will rock an AMD Strix Halo chip that I think will make the ROG Xbox Ally X look a little underwhelming.

In a clip posted to X, the brand confirms that the new GPD WIN 5 is "expected" to debut at Chinajoy 2025. The convention takes place between August 1-5, meaning we could see what it's capable of as soon as next week. By way of an on-screen performance monitor, the teaser confirms the device will use an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, an APU that should raise the handheld performance bar higher than ever.

How much higher? Well, the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme is set to help upcoming contenders like the ROG Xbox Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go 2 assert dominance on the handheld battlefield. That new APU boasts 16 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores alongside 8 Zen 5 CPU cores and 16 threads. Those are impressive specs, but the Al Max+ 395 is in a different league with 40 GPU cores, 16 CPU cores, and 32 threads. Yikes.

To cut the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally range some slack, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip is arguably overkill for a handheld. Will it provide absurd performance at 1080p? In theory, yes, and the clip shows Blackmyth: Wukong running at up to 213fps. Still, an APU like that is both expensive and power hungry, and I'll need to test it for myself to see how running it at higher wattages affects battery life.

One thing GPD does seemingly give away, though, is that the WIN 5 has cooling covered. Temperatures appear to peak at 66 degrees while running the action RPG at 55W, which remotely shabby for a relatively compact handheld. That said, the darkened footage dodges showing off the portable's physical form, so I can't comment on how chonky it is yet.

What I can do for you, though, is mess around with screenshot levels and give you a pixellated look at the GPD WIN 5's design. The layout isn't dramatically different from its WIN 4 predecessor, but there are two menu buttons stacked on the left. You can just about make out the tiny touchpad too, and the right side seems to still have the fingerprint sensor.

I have no doubts that this handheld will be packing all the perks you'd expect from a powerhouse handheld in 2025. But, just like boujie options like the Ayaneo Flip DS, you're going to be paying a lofty premium. GPD hasn't confirmed WIN 5 pricing yet, but I suspect we'll be looking at four digits based on the choice of AMD Strix Halo chip alone.

Unless you've got an unflinching bank account and a lust for extreme portable performance, I wouldn't let handhelds like the GPD WIN 5 completely distract you from cheaper options. Regular players will still want to hit up the Asus ROG Ally and even the Lenovo Legion Go S for devices that strike a nice balance between performance and price.

Still, I can't help but feel like the GPD WIN 5's timing is terrible news for the ROG Xbox Ally lineup. The cheaper version is already set to struggle since its Ryzen Z2 A chip is technically weaker than the current Ryzen Z1 Extreme options. But, AMD Strix Halo handhelds could keep the punchier X version from being the top dog, especially if it ends up costing $800.

Yes, frame rates are only part of the story, and the ROG Xbox Ally X could win out thanks to its form factor and stamina. After all, it'll be running at 28W and have an 80Wh battery at its disposal, which could result in session lengths that put the Steam Deck OLED and even the Nintendo Switch 2 to shame.

But, I'm still not convinced that players aren't going to end up either sticking with handhelds under $500 or going all out on something like the GPD WIN 5. If you've got anything close to a grand burning a hole in your portable pocket, you'll naturally be looking for "the best" devices possible, and the ROG Xbox Ally X could be outclassed by ruthless competitors pretty quickly.

