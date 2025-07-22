MSI Claw A8 price leaks seeming point towards an absurd MSRP, and I'm already heartbroken for the handheld

Cheaper handheld PC picks Asus ROG Ally | $499.99 at Best Buy

Welp, MSI Claw A8 price information just leaked online, and I'm pretty bummed out by those rumored MSRPs. It feels like the best gaming handheld contenders are getting outrageously more expensive with every release, and this newcomer could end up costing more than its previously released premium sibling.

Spotted by Videocardz, the apparent MSI Claw A8 price pulled through to two European retailers - Alza and SmartSK. The first pre-order page applies to the white A8 BZ2EM-007CZ that boasts a new AMD Ryzen Z2 APU, 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB storage, and a 1080p 120Hz screen. It'll seemingly come in at €975.90, whereas the green BZ2EM-006CZ version is going for €978.90.

That works out to roughly $1,141 for the white Claw A8 and $1,145 for the green version. While prices for the US and the rest of the world could end up being slightly lower, it's worth noting that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is currently at SmartSK for €1,099, so all signs point towards the new Ryzen version coming in at around the $1,000 mark.

As someone who just dubbed the Claw 8 AI+ the best premium handheld gaming PC of the year so far, this news is pretty upsetting. I was holding out for a slightly cheaper version of the laptop maker's portable that could trade price punches with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally. Instead, it looks like we might end up with something that dials back specs slightly compared to MSI's top Intel model for around the same price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Claw A8 specs Model MSI Claw A8 MSI Claw 8 AI+ APU AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Intel Core Ultra 7 258V RAM 24GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB 1TB Display 8-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS 8-inch 1200p 120Hz IPS Battery 80Whr 80Whr Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Size 11.79 x 4.97 x 0.94 inch / 29.9 x 12.6 x 2.4 cm 11.77 x 4.96 x 0.94 inch / 29.9cm x 12.6cm x 2.4 cm Weight 1.75lbs / 795g 1.75lbs / 795g

There is a bit of a worrying trend catching on in the new-gen handheld scene, and it's dashing my Steam Deck OLED rival dreams. While devices like the Asus ROG Ally are a saving grace right now since they serve up competitive performance using a Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, it feels like I'll need to pay close to $1,000 for a proper upgrade.

Not got that sort of cash lying around? Well, the industry's answer seems to be devices like the Lenovo Legion Go S. That handheld does technically come armed with a new Ryzen Z2 APU, but it actually fails to keep up with the 2023 Lenovo Legion Go and its Z1E chipset when it comes to frame rates. If you can get it for the right price, it is a pretty nice Steam Deck alternative, but $729 certainly isn't it.

Recent ROG Xbox Ally price leaks actually point towards an uncanny situation. Microsoft and Asus haven't officially confirmed pricing yet for their console-flavored range, but the Ryzen Z2 A model may end up costing around $700. The beefier Ryzen Z2 Extreme X variant will supposedly set you back just over $1,000, which ties directly into the trend I'm starting to worry about.

Put it this way: if the OG Asus ROG Ally is eventually discontinued, we may be faced with either handhelds that could be way more than before, or $700 options that are weaker than 2023 contenders.

What's worse is that YouTubers like Lines Tech are already sharing frame rate data that spells trouble for the top-end devices, as the Ryzen Z2 Extreme seemingly falls slightly short compared to the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V. The specific test uses Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, and while I'll be looking to fully test the MSI Claw A8 and other handhelds ASAP, I feel like there's a bad benchmark moon rising.

However, I must stress that MSI hasn't officially shared Claw A8 pricing as of yet. That means you'll want to keep that usual grain of salt handy, and there's every chance the brand will adjust MSRPs to combat emerging rivals. I'll be nervously waiting to see if prices end up blocking players from attending the portable PC party using premium MSRP bouncers, and I'll be deeply disappointed if a grand becomes the norm for new high-end devices.

