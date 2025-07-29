More leaks suggest ROG Xbox Ally prices will start at €599, further cementing my fears for the handheld

Fresh Asus ROG Xbox Ally price leaks just surfaced online, and I'm more worried for the gaming handheld than ever. While the idea of the flagship X model costing over $800 isn't what I'd call a shocker, I feel like I'm watching the cheapest model fall into a gaming handheld price trap in slow motion.

Shared by Dealabs, the latest ROG Xbox Ally price leaks by reliable leaker Billbil-kun backs up previous claims of a €599 starting price tag. That will supposedly get you the white model with a Ryzen Z2 A chip, whereas the full-fat Ryzen Z2 Extreme "X" version will come in at €899.

Preorders for both ROG Xbox Ally models will also allegedly kick off on August 20, which lines up with Microsoft's Xbox at Gamescom plans. The event will provide players with the chance to try out Hollow Knight: Silksong on the handheld, but even the long-awaited Metroidvania can't distract me from the price tag rumors.

I've been continually testing handheld gaming PCs since the dawn of the Steam Deck, and I'm used to more expensive options running rings around Valve's device. However, if the ROG Xbox Ally does come in at €599, you'll be getting something that packs a similar performance punch.

You see, Asus' choice of Ryzen Z2 A is effectively a variant of the Ryzen Z2 GO within the Lenovo Legion Go S. In like-for-like benchmarks, the former handheld hits around 45fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at 800p, whereas the Steam Deck OLED isn't far behind with a 43fps average.

Lenovo's portable PC does make some notable gains in the likes of Hitman 3 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but the results aren't enough to take Ryzen Z1 Extreme handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally. That's exactly what could end up tripping up the ROG Xbox Ally, as I can't see why I'd recommend paying more for a device with weaker performance and almost the same features.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ROG Xbox Ally specs Model ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Asus ROG Ally Z1E (2023) APU AMD Ryzen Z2 A (4 cores, 8 threads) AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (full size) 1TB M.2 2280 SSD (full size) 512GB M.2 2230 SSD Display 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS screen, 500 nits brightness 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS screen, 500 nits brightness 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS screen, 500 nits brightness Battery 60Wh 80Wh 40WHr Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Dimensions 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (1.45 x 4.78 x 2.00 inches) 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (1.45 x 4.78 x 2.00 inches) 280 x 111 x 212mm (11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83 inches) Weight 670g (1.47 lbs) 715g (1.57631 lbs) 608 g (1.34 lbs)

I'm slightly less worried about the ROG Xbox Ally X, as it will at least have the stuffing to take on its Asus ROG Ally X predecessor. If it arrives for $899.99, it'll virtually serve as a generational refresh, providing the same 1080p 120Hz screen, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage paired with a punchier Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip.

That said, new AMD Strix Halo handhelds are scheduled to drop, which should blow everything available right now out of the water. That technically means there will be something with better performance out there, and while using that chip will come with battery and design caveats, it could still draw enthusiasts away from the "pro" version of Microsoft's portable PC.

As usual, I'm going to suggest gulping the biggest grain of salt possible when considering the latest ROG Xbox Ally price leaks. Microsoft hasn't confirmed an official MSRP, and there's every chance prices could vary between Europe and the US. What I will say is that, as unhappy as I am with these rumored figures, they do follow something of a trend going on within the handheld space, and it feels like brands are allergic to properly taking on the Steam Deck in the price ring.

