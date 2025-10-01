Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles are miraculously still in stock, and my bank account is not prepared

Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles, DualSense, and console covers are still in stock, and I'm shook.



The limited edition goodies are some of the most stunning bits of Sony hardware I've ever laid my eyes on, so I fully expected the PS5 bundles and accessories to be long gone as prime targets for resellers. Instead, even on the eve of the game's release, they're still aptly available to pre-order at retailers like PS Direct, Best Buy, and Walmart - with some minor exceptions.

If you're after the PS5 Pro console cover, you're going to struggle, as it has remained out of stock shortly after pre-orders went live. Everything else, from the stunning PS5 controllers to the PS5 bundles, are still available to pre-order for $599.99 at PS Direct, extra surprising given the black version is PS Direct exclusive. More importantly, they come with a digital copy of the game, so you don't have to bother remembering to secure your copy separately.

Ghost of Yotei launches tomorrow, on October 2, so I recommend grabbing all the limited edition gear you want now. That way, by the time it all arrives, you'll still have plenty of opportunity to play through Atsu's adventure while showing off your love for the Ghost series, and making me extremely jealous at the same time.

Ghost of Yotei limited edition US pre-orders

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro Console Covers | $64.99 at PS Direct

The Ghost of Yotei PS5 console covers are a little bit harder to find in stock than the rest of the limited edition goodies. The PS5 covers have remained unavailable shortly after pre-orders first went up, and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and even Walmart have none to be found. Luckily, they are still available via the US PS Direct store, so not all is lost.

Gold & Black Limited Edition Bundles | $599.99 at PS Direct

The limited edition gold and black Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles are also still available to pre-order via US PS Direct, Amazon, and Best Buy, but stock is selling out at other retailers. If you're after either one of these flashy PS5 Slim models, I recommend grabbing them as soon as possible. Just remember, you'll only find that limited edition black version from the source as it's a PS Direct exclusive.



Amazon: $599 at Amazon

Best Buy: $599.99 at Best Buy

GameStop: $599.99 at GameStop

Ghost of Yotei limited edition UK pre-orders

Limited Edition DualSense controllers | £74.99 at Amazon

Both the black and gold limited edition DualSense controllers are readily available in the UK via PS Direct and other notable retailers. You're a bit spoiled for choice, but if you're a Prime member, I recommend using Amazon, as there's still time to ensure your controller will arrive in time for release day tomorrow.



PS Direct: £74.99 at PS Direct

Very: £74.99 at Very

ShopTo: £71.85 at ShopTo

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro Console Covers | £54.99 at PS Direct

Just like in the US, getting ahold of the Ghost of Yotei console covers in the UK is a little awkward. The PS5 Pro cover is long out of stock, but you can still grab the gold version via the UK PS Direct store.

Gold & Black Limited Edition Bundles | £519.99 at PS Direct

The limited edition gold and black PS5 bundles are just as readily in stock across UK retailers as it is in the US. Where you grab yours just depends on whether you prefer to get yours directly from the source (PS Direct) or if you want to save 99p by grabbing it at Amazon instead. Remember, you'll only find the gold version spotted around UK retailers as the black version is a PS Direct exclusive.



Amazon: £519 at Amazon

TheGameCollection: £519.95 at TheGame Collection

Very: £519 at Very

(Image credit: Sony)

When is the Ghost of Yotei release date? Ghost of Yotei launches on October 2, 2025 for the PlayStation 5.

When did the the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles and accessory pre-orders go live? The Ghost of Yotei limited edition PS5 Console bundles and accessory pre-orders went live on September 4, 2025, almost a month before the release of the game.

Do the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles come with the game? Both the limited edition gold and black Ghost of Yotei PS5 console bundles are packaged with a digital voucher for the Ghost of Yotei game. Better yet, they also come with all the pre-order bonus in-game content, which includes a unique in-game mask and a set of seven PSN avatars.

