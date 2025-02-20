This $50 gaming mouse is one of the most comfortable I've tested so far, and it's at a record-low price

Finding a gaming mouse for larger hands it's always easy, but thankfully a few brands have produced zippy pointers for those with significant paws. The Turtle Beach Kone II is the best of them all, and considering the wired model already started at a solid $69.99, today's record-low price is working particularly hard for those after a comfortable device.

Amazon has dropped the 26K DPI mouse down to just $50.93 this week, for savings reaching just a fraction over $19. I reviewed the wireless version towards the end of last year, and it went straight into my list of the best gaming mouse models on the market. You can pay significantly more than $50 for far less power, and the soft curves and extra programmability are excellent value at this price.

The Turtle Beach Kone II has spent little time at full MSRP. However, it was back up at $69.99 just before this discount dropped. Sale prices stuck at around $57 over Black Friday, before darting around $60 and $70 over the course of the year so far. The only time I've seen this rodent cheaper was right at the end of last year, when it took a very sudden and very brief dip to today's record-low.

Save $19.06 - I tested the wireless version of this super wide gaming mouse, but this wired model is just as comfortable. The Turtle Beach Kone II packs a serious punch at just a hair over $50 this week, and considering it's only dropped to this price (very briefly) once in the past, this is an excellent offer. Buy it if: ✅ You have larger hands

✅ You prefer a palm grip

✅ You want plenty of buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize a light weight



Should you buy the Turtle Beach Kone II?

To anyone with larger hands, congratulations - you survived the light and skinny era. More gaming mouse brands are adopting larger chassis' for their lightweight FPS-first mice, but Turtle Beach is something slightly different. This isn't for the more competitive among us, the 90g weight on the wired model will attest to that. However, if you're looking to prioritize comfort and functionality over pure speed it's an excellent choice.

I have the wireless Turtle Beach Kone II Air, a slightly heavier model but generally the same save for the 2.4GHz / Bluetooth connection. The form factor is among the most comfortable I've ever tested. The lack of severe hump you'll find in other models makes it perfect for a palm grip, providing support on each side for additional finger rests and a super soft-touch coating up top.

The brand's Titan switches are a little softer than something you'll find in Logitech gaming mice, but still feel smooth and fast. They are a little heavier than those of most Razer gaming mice, which did make for a little fatigue during repeat presses in my testing. That's more of another nod towards this being a device designed for slower-than-tournament-level play, rather than a dig. If you're looking for something with a crisper main click, the Corsair M75 Wireless might be the better option. It's still got enough of a base to support larger hands, and it's currently on sale for $89.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon - a $40 upgrade for a wireless connection that keeps RGB and comfort intact. It's also an ambidextrous design, for those lefties feeling left out.

Overall, I'd recommend the Turtle Beach Kone II to anyone that uses a palm rest for moderately fast action games. With 9 programmable buttons there's enough functionality for all your usual keybindings and then some, and a super responsive sensor underneath as well.

