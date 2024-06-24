Corsair’s latest gaming mouse just returned to its lowest price ever

I’m not left-handed, but I still appreciate good value when I see it. The Corsair M75 Wireless is the brand’s latest gaming mouse, and while it sells itself on its true ambidextrous design, it’s the super-speedy sensor, comfortable shape, and fantastic battery life that set it apart from the rest of the market. With a $129.99 price at launch, though, that competition was fierce.

Thankfully, Amazon has dropped the wireless device down to its lowest-ever price for a second time this week. You’ll find both the black and white models available for $89.99 right now, for a full $40 off the original MSRP. That’s a score of a saving, especially considering the M75 Wireless has generally settled at $100 when on sale in the past - and it’s only been selling since March. We’ve only ever seen this $89.99 rate once before today, back in April, and it jumped back up to full price a few days later.

This is one of the best gaming mouse models on the market, and it’s coming in at a price previously reserved for the bottom of the mid-range barrel. Before the M75 Wireless launched, the Logitech G Pro Wireless was my favorite left-handed gaming mouse - it’s currently on sale for $79 at Amazon, just $10 less than the newer model. Considering you’re adding Bluetooth support, a boosted sensor, and faster switches in the Corsair model, that’s excellent value.

Corsair M75 Wireless | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Corsair M75 Wireless has dropped back down to this record-low $89.99 sales price at Amazon this week, for only the second time in its life so far. That’s an excellent $40 discount, dropping this mid-range pointer into a new price range. Buy it if: ✅ You’re left-handed

✅ You don’t want to worry about battery

✅ You play competitive games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more side buttons Price Check: Best Buy: $89.99 | Walmart: OOS



Should you buy the Corsair M75 Wireless?

(Image credit: Future)

I’d recommend the Corsair M75 Wireless to anyone after a left-handed gaming mouse first and foremost. This is the best pointer on the market for side-swapping, thanks to its high-end sensor and removable side buttons on each flank. It beats the Logitech G Pro Wireless in its sensor, switch-feel, and battery life. However, even us right-handed folk can get in on the action as well.

There are a number of extra features baked in here that make the M75 Wireless a solid pick for anyone. The 89g weight keeps it out of hardcore FPS arenas, and those who regularly play MMOs will want a few more side buttons, but I was impressed with the accuracy and responsiveness of the Marksman sensor and the excellent 105-hour battery life. The larger form factor means this remains a comfortable experience even during longer sessions, and those with larger hands will appreciate the wider base compared to something like the Razer Viper V2 Pro (my current all-time favorite gaming mouse).

If you are right-handed and looking for a lighter alternative I would still opt for the V2 Pro (or even the newer Razer Viper V3 Pro if you can move further up the price scale), but at $89.99 the Corsair is looking pretty strong right now. It also features one of my favorite new features to hit a gaming mouse; incremental DPI shifting. Other gaming mice require you to preset your DPI sensitivity before assigning a specific button to toggle between them. However, the M75 Wireless can move all the way through its DPI range simply by using the side buttons at the same time as a separate clicker on the bottom of the mouse. That’s perfect for on-the-fly adjustments to make sure your range is optimally tuned.

